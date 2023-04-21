Broken Lizard Hope Super Troopers 3 Goes Into Production This Year

It has been over five years since a Super Troopers film was in theaters, but considering the franchise's history, there has never been an immediate rush to get sequels into production. That's because the first Super Troopers movie landed in theaters back in 2001 and the direct follow-up, Super Troopers 2, did not come until 2018. The Jay Chandrasekhar-directed second installment got off the ground thanks to a crowdfunding campaign that produced $2 million in just 24 hours. Super Troopers 2 went on to make $31.6 million at the box office on just a $13.5 million budget, leading to Chandrasekhar announcing that a third film would be coming down the line.

When asked by ComicBook.com's Liam Crowley if he and the rest of Broken Lizard are looking to get Super Troopers 3 into production this year, Chandrasekhar noted that that is a goal.

"It's the hope," Chandrasekhar said at the Quasi press junket. "We have 10 drafts done and we're going to work on another draft in a few days as soon as this [Quasi] tour is done. So yeah, hopefully that'll be next."

Broken Lizard member Paul Soter added that those aforementioned "10 drafts" represent just the halfway point in the scripting process.

"Usually it's sort of 20 is the minimum on drafts," Soter mentioned. "But I'm hoping we accelerate it."

Regardless of when that time comes, Broken Lizard's Erik Stolhanske emphasized that a Super Troopers 3 needs to happen so the crew can fully realize the original vision.

"It was originally written as a trilogy, so we have to finish the trilogy," Stolhanske said.

Super Troopers follows five Vermont State Troopers, played by the five members of Broken Lizard, as they engage in a rivalry with the local police department. The sequel picks up after the group of rebellious law enforcement have been fired as state troopers but offers the quintet a chance at redemption when they are brought to Canada.

Prior to this, the latest update on Super Troopers 3 came in August 2022. At that point, Broken Lizard were at "draft seven" and noted that they would "start the machine up" by the time they got to that previously mentioned 20th draft.

For now, Broken Lizard can be seen in Quasi, streaming now on Hulu.