Bruce Campbell Reveals Plans for More Evil Dead Movies

Campbell says there are projects in the pipeline, but Sam Raimi is going to be careful not to overexpose the brand.

Bruce Campbell may have retired the character of Ash Williams, but that doesn't mean that he and Sam Raimi won't be producing more Evil Dead movies. In fact, during a pair of recent interviews, Campbell says that there are projects already in the works for the franchise, and that he thinks the next few installments of Evil Dead will be coming out much closer together than the previous few outings.

The first film hit in 1981, and starred Campbell in the role of Ash -- the one that would define his career and make him beloved with cinephiles around the world. Evil Dead II and Army of Darkness (both directed by Raimi) followed in 1987 and 1992, then the franchise didn't have another theatrical release until 2013, when Fede Álvarez. Lee Cronin made Evil Dead Rise this year.

"We're going to do them probably more like every two to three years now, rather than every 10 years," Campbell told Collider. "But, hey, we've seen with Star Wars – you don't want to wear people out. Keep them guessing! We never wore out our welcome with Evil Dead because we never choked them."

Campbell previously told us that he has certain tonal preferences for Evil Dead projects, but that they leave that up to the filmmaker. The original series started as a pretty straightforward horror story but got stranger and sillier as it went. Since then, Williams's character has continued to be pretty zany in comics and the Ash vs. Evil Dead TV series, but the other projects that have made their way to theaters have been a little more up to the filmmakers.

"We let the filmmakers decide. Sam puts it on their plate," Campbell recently told ComicBook.com. "Fede Álvarez wanted to do a straight version, because the original Evil Dead is sort of melodramatic. [Evil Dead Rise director] Lee Cronin, his background is drama, I don't think he wanted any winking at the camera. And we don't ever try to put these guys beyond their comfort zone. I would like to see another Evil Dead 2-type movie. We've got a couple more in the pipeline and it would be nice to jolly it up a little bit, but we try to respect the filmmakers. If they're better at doing a straight horror, that's okay."

