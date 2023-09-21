Call of Duty Adding Evil Dead, Skeletor, and More Crossovers in New Halloween Update

Call of Duty is getting a massive Halloween update and it will feature Ash from Evil Dead, Skeletor, and much, much more. Call of Duty is starting to make a slight habit out of having huge Halloween updates. Since the series shifted to a battle pass model in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare a few years ago, Activision has been securing lucrative crossovers on a regular basis. To date, we've seen Godzilla vs King Kong, The Boys, The Terminator, Rambo, Die Hard, Nicki Minaj, and much, much more. When Halloween rolls around, Activision adds a bunch of spooky things to the game. Historically, this has included Leatherface, Billy the Puppet from Saw, Ghostface, and more. This year, however, may be the biggest Halloween update to date.

Call of Duty's new season 6 update will see the return of the franchise's Haunting event and a bunch of horror-themed skins. For starters, comic book character Spawn will be headlining the game's new battle pass and feature a ton of skins. Legendary actor Keith David will also reprise his role as the character in the new update. It doesn't stop there, though. As leaks suggested, Ash Williams from Evil Dead, Skeletor, Alucard from Hellsing, and Lilith and Inarius from Diablo are all coming to the game as skins throughout season 6. There will also be a new pack themed around the Doom games, allowing players to wield a new chainsaw and sawed-off shotgun like the Doomslayer's. All of these characters will be available in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone as well as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 when it launches on November 10th.

Become the true Overlord of Evil with the Skeletor Bundle, complete with a Skeletor Operator, as well as evil sorcery–themed Blueprints and Emblems. Coming during The Haunting @MastersOfficial ☠️ pic.twitter.com/DHODoYEVYF — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) September 21, 2023

The Burning Hells arrives in Call of Duty. @Diablo Bundles make their fiery appearance during The Haunting, complete with the Queen of the Succubi Lilith and the fallen archangel Inarius as Operators 🔥 pic.twitter.com/T63Z3NjrcD — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) September 21, 2023

Open the Book of the Dead with the @EvilDead 2 Bundle coming in The Haunting.



This Bundle introduces Ash Williams to Season 06, complete with boomstick Weapon Blueprints and plenty of gear to slay Deadites and primitive screwheads. pic.twitter.com/O8OwAEvDwM — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) September 21, 2023

Combat the supernatural and the undead with the HELLSING Bundle, complete with the tyrannical vampire-turned-vampire-hunter, Alucard. Coming during The Haunting. pic.twitter.com/vTi0WMWG4O — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) September 21, 2023

If that wasn't quite enough Call of Duty: Warzone will also be getting other new Halloween content. There will be new modes, special events, and even a night time version of Al Mazrah. One of the new events will see zombies populating Vondel and Al Mazrah, forcing you to find new ways to survive in a Warzone environment. These Halloween-centric events for Warzone will arrive in the middle of October.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Beta

In the middle of season 6, the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will also kick off. The beta will start on PlayStation consoles starting on October 6th, a day after a larger multiplayer reveal at CoD Next on October 5th. The beta will expand to Xbox and PC the following weekend. Players can get in on the action by pre-ordering the game. There will also be days where it is open to everyone, but it will be fairly limited. To maximize playtime, you'll want to get a beta key.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Release Date

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is currently slated to release on November 10th for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC. The game will also give those who pre-order early access to the campaign on November 5th.