Evil Dead: The Game Ending New Content, Nintendo Switch Version Cancelled

Saber Interactive has announced that it will not be releasing new content for Evil Dead: The Game. No details have been provided for the decision, but Saber has also announced that the Nintendo Switch version has been cancelled. The game just released in May 2022, so Saber's decision has come as a major surprise to the game's community. Fortunately, Evil Dead will remain playable, as Saber plans to keep the servers online. The studio also plans to fix any major issues that crop up, but that's all players can expect in terms of support.

"Today, we have made the decision not to pursue the development of new content for Evil Dead: The Game. We also confirm that we will not be releasing a Nintendo Switch version of the game," the company's official Twitter account reads. "We will keep the servers up for the foreseeable future and address any issues that arise."

Hopefully Saber will offer additional details in the future, so Evil Dead players can get some kind of closure. It's possible that the game simply wasn't generating enough interest from players, and Saber made the decision to end things quickly, rather than spending more time and resources trying to find an audience. Whatever the reason might be, fans of the Evil Dead franchise will just have to enjoy the game while the servers remain online. Hopefully the game will still be available to play for a long time to come.

Friday the 13th: The Game

The asymmetric survival horror genre would seem like a perfect fit for franchises like Evil Dead. Throughout the last few years, we've seen several horror movie franchises adapted into the format, including Friday the 13th, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, and the upcoming Killer Klowns from Outer Space. The abrupt death of Evil Dead: The Game will no doubt bring to mind similar issues that plagued Friday the 13th: The Game. That game is set to be delisted at the end of 2023, as a result of legal issues. It doesn't seem like legal troubles are to blame for the end of Evil Dead, but whatever the case might be, it's yet another asymmetric horror game that couldn't maintain longterm support. Hopefully The Texas ChainSaw Massacre and Killer Klowns from Outer Space will succeed where the others failed!

Saber's Parting Words

The announcement that Evil Dead: The Game is ending offers very little in the way of details about the decision, and there isn't much to go off of. However, Saber did offer one callback to the series thanking fans "for all the groovy times and your continued support." There's no way of knowing just how long the game's servers will remain online, so fans should enjoy Evil Dead while it's available!

