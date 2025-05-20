One of the Most Underrated Bruce Willis Movies Is Now Streaming for Free

Even without having a major theatrical release in seven years, Bruce Willis remains one of the most beloved stars in entertainment. For decades, Willis’ movies ruled the box office and torched home video sales, with titles like Die Hard and The Sixth Sense becoming staples of pop culture. Willis has had a career so legendary that some of his great movies have actually flown a little under the radar.
Videos by ComicBook.com
One of those movies is a war film from 2003, which teamed Willis with director Antoine Fuqua, in what was his follow-up to the wildly acclaimed Training Day. That movie is Tears of the Sun, a fictional action film in which Willis leads a team of Navy SEALS into a Nigerian civil war to extract a doctor and a group of refugees.
If you’re a Willis fan, Tears of the Sun is one of his lesser-known movies that should be on your radar. Fortunately, watching it is now a lot easier, as the film is currently streaming for free on Tubi. The service comes with a few ads in each film, but it doesn’t cost anything or require any kind of subscription.
Tears of the Sun was met with mixed reviews when it first came out, but it still had plenty of fans. Famed critic Roger Ebert actually gave the film a score of 3 out of 4, marking it with his stamp of approval. The movie unfortunately still bombed in theaters, making around $86 million on a reported budget of over $100 million.
What’s New on Tubi?
Tubi has been steadily adding new movies and shows to its lineup on a monthly basis, and May was no different. The start of this month saw the service add hits like The Fast and the Furious, The Goonies, and Interstellar, allowing fans to stream them for free.
