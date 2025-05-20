Tubi: Every Movie & TV Show Joining the Free Service in June 2025

With June on the horizon, Tubi is getting movie and TV fans prepared for a massive month of free entertainment ahead. The ad-supported streaming service has become one of the most popular media hubs around over the last couple of years, consistently adding to its free lineup and giving fans a ton of fresh options. June will continue that trend, as Tubi has just announced a massive slate of titles on the way.

June will see a wide range of programming added to Tubi’s slate. Additional seasons of Community and All in the Family will come to the service, along with acclaimed series Homicide: Life on the Street, which just became available in streaming for the first time last year.

On the movie front, Tubi is going to be adding some enormous hits like Get Out, Hereditary, Aquaman, and Taken. You can check out the complete list of June’s Tubi additions below!

June 1st

All In The Family (1971) – Seasons 3 & 4

Community – Seasons 3 & 4

Cuckoo

Growing Up Hip Hop – Seasons 1-6

Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta

Growing Up Hip Hop: New York

Homicide: Life On The Street

Hustle & Soul

Macgyver (1985)

Murder, She Wrote (1984)

Murder, She Wrote (1997)

Roots

Then You Run

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1987)

1982

50/50

88 Minutes

A Knight’s Tale

A Walk Among the Tombstones

Alone in the Dark

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Aquaman (2018)

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

B.A.P.S.

Baggage Claim

Ballad of Davy Crockett

Battleship

Big Momma’s House

Big Momma’s House 2

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son

Big Trouble in Little China

Blue Beetle

Brahms: The Boy II

Burlesque

Certain Women

Chariots of Fire

Clash of the Titans (1981)

Cleaner

Clouds of Sils Maria

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs

Columbus

Daddy Day Care

Date and Switch

Deadstream

Delivery Man

Demolition Man

Divergent

Double Cross

Elysium

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Frankie & Alice

Free State of Jones

Friday the 13th (1980)

From Prada to Nada

Frozen

Fury

Hustle & Flow

Get Fast

Get Out

Gimme Shelter

Girl With All the Gifts

Gremlins

Gremlins 2: The New Batch

Hannibal Rising

Hereditary

House on Haunted Hill

In the Line of Fire

Jackass Number Two

Jackie Brown

Jaws

Jet Li’s Fearless

John Henry

Joy Ride

Jumper

Kong: Skull Island

La Llorona

Leatherface

Little Fish (2020)

Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

Lone Survivor

Love & Basketball

Love and Monsters

Love Don’t Cost a Thing

Madea’s Witness Protection

Malcolm X

Miss Sloane

Mom and Dad

Moonfall

Moonlight

Never Sleep Again: The Elm Street Legacy

Ninja Assassin

No Good Deed (2014)

Nobody’s Fool (2018)

Open Season 3

Open Season: Scared Silly

Overboard (1987)

Overboard (2018)

Panda Plan

Personal Shopper

Phoenix (2014)

Phone Booth

Piranha 3-D

Pixels

Puss in Boots

Raw Deal

Red 2

Run All Night

Secondhand Lions

Set It Off

Shooter

Soul Food

Stand Up Guys

Stephen King’s Cat’s Eye

Stomp the Yard

Stomp the Yard Homecoming

Stonewall (2015)

Superfly

Swiss Army Man

Taken (2008)

Taken 2

Taken 3

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Texas Chainsaw 3D

The Djinn

The First Purge

The Great Gilly Hopkins

The Impossible

The Inspection

The Karate Kid (2010)

The Lodge

The Men Who Stare at Goats

The Neverending Story

The Other Guys

The Purge

The Purge: Anarchy

The Right Stuff

The Seven Five

The Specialist

The Spectacular Now

The Standoff at Sparrow Creek

The Thin Blue Line

The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada

The Wedding Ringer

Under Seige

Under Seige 2: Dark Territory

Waiting to Exhale

Welcome to the Jungle

What’s Love Got to Do With It

White Boy Rick

White Chicks

White House Down

Wild Horses

You Can’t Live Forever

You Got Served

June 5th

Last Survivors

June 6th

TMZ Presents: United States v. Sean Combs: Inside the Diddy Trial (New Episodes)

June 9th

The Devil’s Trap

June 10th

Nightcrawler

June 13th

The Worst Person in the World

TMZ Presents: United States v. Sean Combs: Inside the Diddy Trial (New Episodes)

A Day of Reckoning

A small-town sheriff and a corrupt U.S. Marshal hold a violent outlaw’s wife hostage in order to lure him into a showdown.

June 15th

Independence Day

June 20th

TKO

After reuniting with his estranged sons, a former boxer must step up as a father and a coach when his oldest begins competing in professional boxing.

June 23rd

Haunted Heart

June 28th

Cold Wallet

June 30th

The Tutor