Tubi: Every Movie & TV Show Joining the Free Service in June 2025

With June on the horizon, Tubi is getting movie and TV fans prepared for a massive month of free entertainment ahead. The ad-supported streaming service has become one of the most popular media hubs around over the last couple of years, consistently adding to its free lineup and giving fans a ton of fresh options. June will continue that trend, as Tubi has just announced a massive slate of titles on the way.
June will see a wide range of programming added to Tubi’s slate. Additional seasons of Community and All in the Family will come to the service, along with acclaimed series Homicide: Life on the Street, which just became available in streaming for the first time last year.
On the movie front, Tubi is going to be adding some enormous hits like Get Out, Hereditary, Aquaman, and Taken. You can check out the complete list of June’s Tubi additions below!
June 1st
All In The Family (1971) – Seasons 3 & 4
Community – Seasons 3 & 4
Cuckoo
Double Cross
Growing Up Hip Hop – Seasons 1-6
Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta
Growing Up Hip Hop: New York
Homicide: Life On The Street
Hustle & Soul
Macgyver (1985)
Murder, She Wrote (1984)
Murder, She Wrote (1997)
Roots
Then You Run
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1987)
1982
50/50
88 Minutes
A Knight’s Tale
A Walk Among the Tombstones
Alone in the Dark
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Aquaman (2018)
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
B.A.P.S.
Baggage Claim
Ballad of Davy Crockett
Battleship
Big Momma’s House
Big Momma’s House 2
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son
Big Trouble in Little China
Blue Beetle
Brahms: The Boy II
Burlesque
Certain Women
Chariots of Fire
Clash of the Titans (1981)
Cleaner
Clouds of Sils Maria
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs
Columbus
Daddy Day Care
Date and Switch
Deadstream
Delivery Man
Demolition Man
Divergent
Double Cross
Elysium
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Frankie & Alice
Free State of Jones
Friday the 13th (1980)
From Prada to Nada
Frozen
Fury
Hustle & Flow
Get Fast
Get Out
Gimme Shelter
Girl With All the Gifts
Gremlins
Gremlins 2: The New Batch
Hannibal Rising
Hereditary
House on Haunted Hill
In the Line of Fire
Jackass Number Two
Jackie Brown
Jaws
Jet Li’s Fearless
John Henry
Joy Ride
Jumper
Kong: Skull Island
La Llorona
Leatherface
Little Fish (2020)
Little Shop of Horrors (1986)
Lone Survivor
Love & Basketball
Love and Monsters
Love Don’t Cost a Thing
Madea’s Witness Protection
Malcolm X
Miss Sloane
Mom and Dad
Moonfall
Moonlight
Never Sleep Again: The Elm Street Legacy
Ninja Assassin
No Good Deed (2014)
Nobody’s Fool (2018)
Open Season 3
Open Season: Scared Silly
Overboard (1987)
Overboard (2018)
Panda Plan
Personal Shopper
Phoenix (2014)
Phone Booth
Piranha 3-D
Pixels
Puss in Boots
Raw Deal
Red 2
Run All Night
Secondhand Lions
Set It Off
Shooter
Soul Food
Stand Up Guys
Stephen King’s Cat’s Eye
Stomp the Yard
Stomp the Yard Homecoming
Stonewall (2015)
Superfly
Swiss Army Man
Taken (2008)
Taken 2
Taken 3
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
Texas Chainsaw 3D
The Djinn
The First Purge
The Great Gilly Hopkins
The Impossible
The Inspection
The Karate Kid (2010)
The Lodge
The Men Who Stare at Goats
The Neverending Story
The Other Guys
The Purge
The Purge: Anarchy
The Right Stuff
The Seven Five
The Specialist
The Spectacular Now
The Standoff at Sparrow Creek
The Thin Blue Line
The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada
The Wedding Ringer
Then You Run
Under Seige
Under Seige 2: Dark Territory
Waiting to Exhale
Welcome to the Jungle
What’s Love Got to Do With It
White Boy Rick
White Chicks
White House Down
Wild Horses
You Can’t Live Forever
You Got Served
June 5th
Last Survivors
June 6th
TMZ Presents: United States v. Sean Combs: Inside the Diddy Trial (New Episodes)
June 9th
The Devil’s Trap
June 10th
Nightcrawler
June 13th
The Worst Person in the World
TMZ Presents: United States v. Sean Combs: Inside the Diddy Trial (New Episodes)
A Day of Reckoning
A small-town sheriff and a corrupt U.S. Marshal hold a violent outlaw’s wife hostage in order to lure him into a showdown.
June 15th
Independence Day
June 20th
TKO
After reuniting with his estranged sons, a former boxer must step up as a father and a coach when his oldest begins competing in professional boxing.
June 23rd
Haunted Heart
June 28th
Cold Wallet
June 30th
The Tutor