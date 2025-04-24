Everything Coming to Tubi in May 2025

There’s nothing better than watching great movies for free, right? Streaming services like Netflix may be planning more price hikes in the future, but Tubi’s completely free lineup of movies and TV is only getting better and better. The free ad-supported service recently revealed the complete list of movies and TV shows being added throughout the month of May, and there are some massively popular titles being added that fans will be excited to see available for free.
Videos by ComicBook.com
On the TV front, Tubi has two popular shows arriving in May and they couldn’t be more different. Beloved sitcom Moesha is joining the streamer’s lineup, along with gritty FX drama The Shield.
As for the movies, Tubi has an absolutely stacked lineup set for May. Several Fast & Furious movies are coming to the service, along with Tim Burton’s Batman films, Interstellar, Gladiator, Planet of the Apes, and hordes of others.
You can check out the full list of Tubi’s May 2025 additions below.
[RELATED: Everything Coming to Netflix in May]
May 1st
Moesha
The Shield
Kojak (1973)
Benson (Seasons 1-2)
The Fast and the Furious
2 Fast 2 Furious
The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift
Fast & Furious 6
Furious 7
Batman (1989)
Batman Forever
Batman Returns
Justice League (2017)
The Flash
The Goonies
Dune (1984)
Ex Machina
Interstellar
Planet of the Apes (1968)
Gladiator
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Barbershop
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
28 Weeks Later
Anaconda
Barbarian (2022)
Friday the 13th (2009)
Shrek Forever After
Now You See Me
Now You See Me 2
A Fistful of Dollars
For a Few Dollars More
The Good, The Bad and the Ugly
Mile 22
Stealth
The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen
The Patriot
Tomb Raider (2018)
War
After Yang
Black Bear
C’Mon C’Mon
Frances Ha
Krisha
Locke
Mojave
Morris From America
One From the Heart
Ran (1985)
Revenge (2017)
The Eternal Daughter
The Souvenir: Part II
Waves
All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt
ATL
Baby Boy
Blue Streak
Death at a Funeral (2010)
Dreamgirls
Friday
Next Friday
The Friday After Next
He Got Game
Johnson Family Vacation
Madea’s Big Happy Family
Married to Medicine
Medusa Deluxe
Menace II Society
Rebound (2005)
Single Mom’s Club
The Wiz
Two Can Play at That Game
Vacation Friends
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
American Ultra
But I’m a Cheerleader
Click (2006)
Funny Pages
Jackass: The Movie
Laggies
Like a Boss
Second Act
Single Moms Club
Something’s Gotta Give (2003)
The Death of Dick Long
The Last Movie Star
This Is Spinal Tap
You Don’t Mess With the Zohan
Agora
Devotion
Focus
Fury
God’s Creatures
Heartbreak Ridge
Molly’s Game
Tears of the Sun
The Lincoln Lawyer
The Pianist
Warrior (2011)
Bones
Deep Rising
Dark Web: Cicada 3301
Escape Room (2019)
Escape the Field
Legion
Leprechaun
Prey for the Devil
Silent Hill
The Craft
The Monster
Tusk
Mrs. Doubtfire
Open Season (2006)
Open Season 2
Rugrats Go Wild
RV (2006)
Scooby-Doo and the Reluctant Werewolf
Scooby-Doo’s Arabian Nights
The Addams Family 2
24 Hours to Live
Ender’s Game
Equals
Eva
The 5th Wave
Weird Science
A Man Apart
Anna (2019)
Captain Phillips
Clear and Present Danger
Fall
Patriot Games
Savages
Takers (2010)
The Long Kiss Goodnight
Trespass Against Us
Bone Tomahawk
Hang ’em High
Lawless
Slow West
The Salvation
The Wind
Woman Walks Ahead
More Than a Game
Oasis Supersonic
Open Wide
The Summit
Married to Medicine
May 15th
VR Troopers
May 16th
Rhythm & Blood (Tubi Original)
A detective teams up with her estranged father, a chess master, to stop a serial killer who uses the game to select his victims.
May 23rd
Machete Kills
Worth the Wait (Tubi Original)
The lives of multiple Asian-American strangers fatefully intertwine as they navigate budding love, confront profound loss, and encounter old flames.
May 30th
The Killing Cove (Tubi Original)
After a horrific incident at a college party, two sisters seek revenge against a privileged jock but find that danger follows their every move.
May 31st
Gamestop: Rise of the Players