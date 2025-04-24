Everything Coming to Tubi in May 2025

There’s nothing better than watching great movies for free, right? Streaming services like Netflix may be planning more price hikes in the future, but Tubi’s completely free lineup of movies and TV is only getting better and better. The free ad-supported service recently revealed the complete list of movies and TV shows being added throughout the month of May, and there are some massively popular titles being added that fans will be excited to see available for free.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On the TV front, Tubi has two popular shows arriving in May and they couldn’t be more different. Beloved sitcom Moesha is joining the streamer’s lineup, along with gritty FX drama The Shield.

As for the movies, Tubi has an absolutely stacked lineup set for May. Several Fast & Furious movies are coming to the service, along with Tim Burton’s Batman films, Interstellar, Gladiator, Planet of the Apes, and hordes of others.

You can check out the full list of Tubi’s May 2025 additions below.

May 1st

Moesha

The Shield

Kojak (1973)

Benson (Seasons 1-2)

The Fast and the Furious

2 Fast 2 Furious

The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift

Fast & Furious 6

Furious 7

Batman (1989)

Batman Forever

Batman Returns

Justice League (2017)

The Flash

The Goonies

Dune (1984)

Ex Machina

Interstellar

Planet of the Apes (1968)

Gladiator

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Barbershop

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

28 Weeks Later

Anaconda

Barbarian (2022)

Friday the 13th (2009)

Shrek Forever After

Now You See Me

Now You See Me 2

A Fistful of Dollars

For a Few Dollars More

The Good, The Bad and the Ugly

Mile 22

Stealth

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen

The Patriot

Tomb Raider (2018)

War

After Yang

Black Bear

C’Mon C’Mon

Frances Ha

Krisha

Locke

Mojave

Morris From America

One From the Heart

Ran (1985)

Revenge (2017)

The Eternal Daughter

The Souvenir: Part II

Waves

All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt

ATL

Baby Boy

Blue Streak

Death at a Funeral (2010)

Dreamgirls

Friday

Next Friday

The Friday After Next

He Got Game

Johnson Family Vacation

Madea’s Big Happy Family

Married to Medicine

Medusa Deluxe

Menace II Society

Rebound (2005)

Single Mom’s Club

The Wiz

Two Can Play at That Game

Vacation Friends

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

American Ultra

But I’m a Cheerleader

Click (2006)

Funny Pages

Jackass: The Movie

Laggies

Like a Boss

Second Act

Single Moms Club

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

The Death of Dick Long

The Last Movie Star

This Is Spinal Tap

You Don’t Mess With the Zohan

Agora

Devotion

Focus

Fury

God’s Creatures

Heartbreak Ridge

Molly’s Game

Tears of the Sun

The Lincoln Lawyer

The Pianist

Warrior (2011)

Bones

Deep Rising

Dark Web: Cicada 3301

Escape Room (2019)

Escape the Field

Legion

Leprechaun

Prey for the Devil

Silent Hill

The Craft

The Monster

Tusk

Mrs. Doubtfire

Open Season (2006)

Open Season 2

Rugrats Go Wild

RV (2006)

Scooby-Doo and the Reluctant Werewolf

Scooby-Doo’s Arabian Nights

The Addams Family 2

24 Hours to Live

Ender’s Game

Equals

Eva

The 5th Wave

Weird Science

A Man Apart

Anna (2019)

Captain Phillips

Clear and Present Danger

Fall

Patriot Games

Savages

Takers (2010)

The Long Kiss Goodnight

Trespass Against Us

Bone Tomahawk

Hang ’em High

Lawless

Slow West

The Salvation

The Wind

Woman Walks Ahead

More Than a Game

Oasis Supersonic

Open Wide

The Summit

Married to Medicine

May 15th

VR Troopers

May 16th

Rhythm & Blood (Tubi Original)

A detective teams up with her estranged father, a chess master, to stop a serial killer who uses the game to select his victims.

May 23rd

Machete Kills

Worth the Wait (Tubi Original)

The lives of multiple Asian-American strangers fatefully intertwine as they navigate budding love, confront profound loss, and encounter old flames.

May 30th

The Killing Cove (Tubi Original)

After a horrific incident at a college party, two sisters seek revenge against a privileged jock but find that danger follows their every move.

May 31st

Gamestop: Rise of the Players