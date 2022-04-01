Pulp Fiction’s John Travolta Pays Tribute to Bruce Willis





Pulp Fiction star John Travolta paid tribute to Bruce Willis on Instagram this week. The beloved actor was diagnosed with Aphasia and his representation told all the fans the sad news. He’ll be retiring from acting as the condition has affected his ability to communicate. Travolta actually mentioned a story where Willis offered him tremendous praise. Fans are still so shocked by the news. Check it out down below.

“Bruce and I became good friends when we shared two of our biggest hits together,” Travolta said. “Years later he said to me, ‘John, I just want you to know that when something good happens to you I feel like it’s happening to me.’ That’s how generous a soul he is. I love you Bruce.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sixth Sense star Haley Joel Osment also complimented Willis. “It’s been difficult to find the right words for someone I’ve always looked up to — first on the big screen, and then by some wild stroke of luck, in person,” Osment told his fans on Instagram. “He’s a true legend who has enriched all of our lives with a singular career that spans nearly half a century. I am so grateful for what I got to witness firsthand, and for the enormous body of work he built for us to enjoy for years and years to come.”

Osment continued, “I just wanted to express the respect and deep admiration I have for Bruce and his family as they move forward with courage and high spirits that have always defined them.”

On Twitter, M. Night Shyamalan talked about how much respect he had for the actor as well. “All my love and respect to my big brother Bruce Willis,” the director began. “I know his wonderful family is surrounding him with support and strength. He will always be that hero on that poster on my wall as kid.”

In the initial statement about Willis’ diagnosis, his family explained the decision and thanked fans for supporting them in such a hard time. “This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support,” the family said. “We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.”

Did you love The Sixth Sense? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!