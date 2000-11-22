Unbreakable Finally Launches on 4K Blu-ray In September

Disney has announced that Director M. Night Shyamalan's 2000 superhero film Unbreakable starring Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson is coming to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray / Digital for the first time on September 21st. Everything you need to know about the release - including the special features and exclusive SteelBook edition - can be found right here.

The 4K edition of Unbreakable will be available in standard and SteelBook flavors, the latter of which will be a Best Buy exclusive. It also features a cover design (pictured below) that's well worth the upgrade. According to the press release, the standard edition will be available on September 21st while the SteelBook edition will be available to pre-order starting on August 10th. We wouldn't be surprised if both editions became available to pre-order well before those dates, and when they do arrive you'll be able to find them both here at Best Buy.

The official list of bonus features that will be available on the Unbreakable 4K release are as follows:

Deleted Scenes Elijah Taken Away Audrey in Waiting Room David in Shower Elijah at Fair David with Priest Audrey Calls David Weightlifting in Locker Room

Behind the Scenes – Explore the making of “Unbreakable” from concept to completion.

– Explore the making of “Unbreakable” from concept to completion. Comic Books and Superheroes – Take an in-depth look at comic book artistry and profiles of leading comic book artists.

– Take an in-depth look at comic book artistry and profiles of leading comic book artists. Night’s First Fight Sequence – M. Night Shyamalan introduces this fight scene from a film he made as a child.

– M. Night Shyamalan introduces this fight scene from a film he made as a child. The Train Station Sequence: Storyboards & Final Scene – Compare animated storyboards to the final scene.

Synopsis: David Dunn (Bruce Willis) emerges from a horrific train crash as the sole survivor — and without a single scratch on him — he meets a mysterious, unsettling stranger (Samuel L. Jackson - Elijah Price) who believes comic book heroes walk the earth, and whose sinister, single-minded obsession will impact David’s life forever.

