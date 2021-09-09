Bruce Willis and Michael Rooker Starring in Adaptation of Corrective Measures Comic for Tubi

Fans have long known Tubi to be the home of a number of free, ad-supported entertainment offerings, whether they be movies or TV series, with the platform confirming that fans will be able to check out an adaptation of the comic book series Corrective Measures in the spring of 2022. Adding more excitement to the endeavor is that the movie will star Bruce Willis and Michael Rooker, with Sean Patrick O’Reilly serving as the film’s director, writer, and producer. Corrective Measures was published by Arcana Comics and was written by Grant Chastain and illustrated by Fran Moyano. Stay tuned for details on the Corrective Measures film before it hits Tubi in 2022.

Per press release, “Corrective Measures takes place at San Tiburon, an Ubermax prison hidden in the Great Northwest, resided by monsters, cyborgs, and supervillains, all equipped with 24-hour power inhibitors and shock-collars. Most notorious among them is Julius ‘The Lobe’ Loeb (Willis), a super genius sitting on an untraceable fortune. Warden Devlin (Rooker) is arguably as corrupt as his charges, with his sole interest in The Lobe’s riches, and has been trying to crack The Lobe for years without success. The fragile peace of the prison is thrown into chaos with the arrival of Payback (Dan Payne, Watchmen), a murderous vigilante with red intentions on the entire prison community, and Diego Diaz (Brennan Mejia, Power Rangers), a driver on a trumped-up sentence. As tensions among the inmates and staff heighten, anarchy engulfs the prison, and order is turned upside down. Corrective Measures is the story of an everyman’s journey into darkness, as the actions the guards and staff are forced to take at the prison slowly render them no better than the men and women at the prison. The film also stars Tom Cavanagh (The Flash), Kat Ruston (The 100), Kevin Zegers (Rebel), and Hayley Sales (Deadpool 2).”

“We’re excited to be harnessing the creative talent of Sean Patrick O’Reilly, Bruce Willis, Michael Rooker, and Todd Masters to bring this celebrated comic book series to life,” Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer at Tubi, shared in a statement. “Corrective Measures is a powerfully authentic and captivating sci-fi action film that speaks to our unwavering commitment to provide the Tubi audience with a broad array of compelling original content.”

“Corrective Measures is a project I’ve been wanting to see come to life from the pages of Arcana’s graphic novel series for a long time,” O’Reilly added. “Overseeing this project from script to screen has been an incredible journey, and to have my live-action directing debut at this level with so many talented cast and crew is truly a dream come true. Directing, writing, and producing Corrective Measures was such an incredible experience and I cannot think of a better partner than FOX and Tubi for Arcana’s launch into live-action productions.”

