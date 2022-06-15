Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck Star in Looney Tunes Musical for HBO Max and Cartoon Network

Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck are going to have to work on their vocals for a new Looney Tunes animated musical movie that will air on HBO Max and Cartoon Network. According to Deadline, Bye Bye Bunny: A Looney Tunes Musical is an original movie from Warner Bros. Animation featuring new orchestrations from the library of classic Warner Bros. musicals, along with everyone's favorite animated characters taking part in song and dance numbers. The family film finds Bugs retiring from the Broadway life and Daffy attempting to step into his vacated spotlight. Unfortunately, one obsessed fan kidnaps Daffy, forcing Bugs to help lead a rescue mission.

"Bugs Bunny on Broadway? Yes, please!" said Amy Friedman, Warner Bros. Head of Kids & Family Programming. "This musical gives off old Hollywood and Broadway vibes while offering a new, modern way to sing along to this one-of-a-kind Looney Tunes movie with the whole family."

"Mayhem and music have helped define the comedic genius of the Looney Tunes for decades," said Sam Register, President of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios. "It is a pairing that has created some of the greatest cartoons of our time, and it's going to be a thrill to add our own musical stamp to these characters."

Emmy-award winner Ariel Dumas (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert) serves up the screenplay and lyrics, with Pulitzer Prize, Tony, and Grammy award-winner Tom Kitt (Next to Normal) delivering the music and orchestration. Brandon Jeffords (Vivo, Smurfs: The Lost Village, Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs) is the director and supervising producer. Sam Register serves as executive producer.

The logline reads: "After starring in a long-running Looney Tunes Broadway smash production, an exhausted Bugs Bunny decides it's time to trade in sold-out shows for life as a regular rabbit. Ever the spotlight opportunist, Daffy Duck attempts to step into the lead role, but his star ambitions are quickly sidetracked when he is kidnapped by an obsessive fan who has more sinister plans for her favorite stage duck. With his ticket to Broadway retirement in danger, Bugs sets off on a rescue mission to find Daffy and, with the help of his Looney Tunes co-stars, hopefully, his joy of performing again."

The announcement of Bye Bye Bunny: A Looney Tunes Musical follows the news of Bugs Bunny Builders, the first Looney Tunes preschool show in over 20 years. It premieres Monday, July 25th at 8 a.m. ET/PT on Cartoonito on Cartoon Network and Tuesday, July 26th on Cartoonito on HBO Max.

