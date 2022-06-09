Warner Bros. Reveals Exclusive King Tweety Clip

✖





King Tweety just revealed an exclusive clip with Comicbook.com. In the new footage from the Warner Bros. film, Sylvester has to help his rival out. There's a massive bird after Tweety and dinner might be served if the cat doesn't step in. (It probably doesn't help that the canary is dressed up like a peanut.) This new movie sees Tweety discover that he's a royal descendant. That means a road trip to far-off lands in King Tweety. If fans want to see the duo travel around the world, then they can pick up the new adventure on DVD on June 14. In the United States, King Tweety will cost $14.99. The Canary Islands might be a bit different than Sylvester is used to. But, these adventure will bring some familiar laughs for audiences at home. If you pick up the DVD or Digital version, you get three bonus classic Sylvester and Tweety Mysteries cartoons as well! Check out the exclusive clip for yourself up above!

Here's how Warner Bros. describes King Tweety: "Tweety's large and in charge as he takes the throne in this zany new, full-length movie. When the queen of an island paradise disappears, Tweety unexpectedly becomes next in line for the crown. His Little Highness' entourage includes motorbike daredevil Granny and sly Sylvester, whose allegiance is tested when he uncovers a sinister plot to eliminate Tweety for good! Feathers and fur will fly in this hilarious story that proves royalty – and loyalty – can come in many shapes and sizes."

King Tweety brings in the voice talent of Eric Bauza as Sylvester/Tweety/Larry Bird/the Handsome Stewart; Flula Borg as Harold/Singing Fish/Enthusiastic Crowdgoer; Carlease Burke as Queen Honk/Candice the Crane; Jon Daly as Diego; Regi Davis as Rodrigo the Dog/Charlie Bird Parker/an Owl; Dana DeLorenzo as Izza; Riki Lindhome as Beep Beep; Candi Milo as Granny/Green Bean/Lady Bird Johnson; Maya Lynne Robinson as Officer Gnutz/Dancer; Niccole Thurman as Aoogah/Melaney Blank and Mark Whitten as Officer Siedes/John Foray.

The movie is being executive produced by Sam Register. King Tweety is produced and directed by Careen Ingle. Erik Adolphson is in charge of the story and teleplay by Careen Ingle.

