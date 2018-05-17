Bullet Train: SPOILER Had One Requirement for Their Cameo

Sony Pictures has officially released their next big film, Bullet Train, today, with the film officially rounding out the summer blockbuster season. Brad Pitt leads an ensemble cast as director David Leitch steers the ship and it looks like an interesting time. Critics seem pretty mixed on the project and it doesn't look like it'll do as well as it could have. Bullet Train has some major cameos from some of Leitch's previous collaborators like Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds and even Channing Tatum. It turns out that in order to appear in the film, Reynolds had a very specific request. According to a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Reynolds wanted his cameo to be as long as Pitt's cameo in Deadpool 2.

"Working with a comedic genius like him has affected me in Bullet Train. It was great to call him back. 'Favor. Here's the deal.'" Leitch continued to reveal Reynolds' one stipulation. "He said, 'As long as it's the same length as Brad's Vanisher cameo.'"

Bullet Train looks like one of the more fun Sony films of the year, but nothing in the film can be compared to how beautiful Pitt's hair looks. One of the actors costars, Brian Tyree Henry, recently revealed that he would get lost looking at the actors hair. During a recent interview he revealed that it was a major distraction.

"It's really, let me tell you something incredibly distracting, It's Brad Pitt's hair, It's really, it's really annoying," Henry revealed. "Like the very final part of the movie where we're in the train car together and you know, Aaron's character has smashed through the glass, we're supposed to be going like 200 something miles an hour and there's this wind fan that's just perfectly placed for Brad Pitt and so I would literally forget some of my cues because I'm so busy lost in this wheat blond, beautiful hair. And like he's so good at hair control that like he knew exactly when to whip it, and it just made me want to punch him in the face more, So like Brad Pitt's hair is distracting, like just know that it's another character in the movie, but it's, it's precious."

Sony Pictures describes the film as followed: "Five assassins find themselves on a fast moving bullet train from Tokyo to Morioka with only a few stops in between. They discover their missions are not unrelated to each other."

Brad Pitt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Brian Tyree Henry are joined in the film's ensemble cast by Joey King (The Princess, The Kissing Booth), Andrew Koji (Snake Eyes, Warrior), Hiroyuki Sanada (The Wolverine, Mortal Kombat), Michael Shannon (Man of Steel, Knives Out), Benito A Martínez Ocasio musician Bad Bunny), Karen Fukuhara (The Boys), Logan Lerman (Fury, Percy Jackson & the Olympians, Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2, Joker), and Sandra Bullock (Bird Box, Speed). Deadpool 2 and John Wick's David Leitch directed the film from a screenplay by Zak Olkewicz, based on the novel by Kōtarō Isaka.

Bullet Train is set to hit theaters in August 5th, 2022!

What did you think about the cameo? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!