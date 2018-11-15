New Transformers ‘Bumblebee’ International Trailer Released

With just over a month to go until the Transformers spinoff lands in theaters, a new international trailer for Paramount’s Bumblebee has been released online.

Like many of the other trailers, this new promo features Hailee Steinfeld‘s Charlie gets quite the surprise when she discovers Bumblebee. Over the course of the movie, Charlie will attempt to protect her new friend from those who believe he’s a threat. You can watch the trailer above!

Unlike the other Transformers movies, Bumblebee seems to be a much more grounded story, and takes place back in 1987.

“We meet her as a typical misunderstood teenager that has suffered a major loss in her life.” Steinfeld said during Bumblebee’s San Diego Comic-Con panel. “She is looking for freedom, fill that void that she has. Looking for love, that she finds in a car that is more than a car. And then there is a sort of a love story that emerges.”

Steinfeld will star in the film alongside John Ortiz, Justin Theroux, Peter Cullen, Angela Bassett, and wrestler-turned-actor John Cena, whose character will seemingly lead the charge against Bumblebee.

“It really was an incredible experience working with [director Travis Knight],” John Cena, who plays Agent Burns, said at CinemaCon. “He really is a special kind of storyteller with a sensitive heart. One thing that was incredibly important to me with the relationship between Bee and Charlie Watson was that it was authentic and it was emotional and I think we accomplished that.”

In December, Paramount released the first official synopsis for the prequel film:

“On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary, yellow VW bug.”

Bumblebee hit theaters on December 21st.