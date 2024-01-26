Calamity Jane Trailer: Arrow's Stephen Amell & Emily Bett Rickards Reunite for Western

Two stars of The CW's Arrowverse are about to reunite in an upcoming Western. On Thursday, People.com exclusively debuted the first look at Calamity Jane, a new movie led by former Arrow stars Emily Bett Rickards and Stephen Amell. Rickards and Amell previously shared the screen as Felicity Smoak and Oliver Queen, respectively, on Arrow, which ran on The CW from 2012 through 2020. Calamity Jane also stars Wynona Earp and Schitt's Creek star Tim Rozon, and is expected to arrive both in theaters and on digital on February 2nd.

In Calamity Jane, after Wild Bill (Amell) is killed in a poker game, Calamity Jane (Rickards) must break out of prison and seek revenge. Her quest is hindered by Deadwood's Sheriff Mason (Rozon), who is out to detain and arrest her. The film is directed by Terry Miles, and is based on the real-life figure Martha Jane Canary / Calamity Jane, whose work as a sharpshooter and frontierswoman helped her become a piece of American folklore. The story of Calamity Jane and Wild Bill has been adapted multiple times over the years, including in an Oscar-winning 1953 musical Calamity Jane starring Doris Day and Howard Keel, as well as projects such as Wild Bill, Buffalo Girls, and the Deadwood franchise.

Would Stephen Amell Return to Arrow?

Although Arrow came to a close in 2021, with much of the network's Arrowverse shows ending or getting canceled soon after, Amell has revealed that he's open to the prospect of reprising his role once again.

"Oh, it would all depend," Amell recently revealed on Michael Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast. "The storyline. The money. Less so the money. This is a one-off, right? You're going back for an episode or two episodes. You're not going back to recreate the show. So you know the money everyone is going to haggle, but you're not gonna get an extra $4 million out of them. It would more come down to… I like going online and I like seeing reactions videos, right? When fans see something in a television show that they like. So I would think to myself, as a fan of whatever show, how pumped would I be if so-and-so character just appeared. From that angle I'd probably be like, yeah, let's do it. But again it depends on the show."

Why Did Emily Bett Rickards Leave Arrow?

Rickards departed her role as Felicity Smoak at the tail end of Arrow's seventh and penultimate season, only returning in the series' 2020 finale. At the time, she argued that the fan-favorite character had served her purpose on the superhero show.

"I feel like Felicity has done her time," Rickards said. "I don't know if anybody is going to like what I'm saying, but I feel like Felicity has done her time. We knew this was coming for a while – for over a year – so the whole thing is exactly what we wanted to happen. I trust the writers, and that's in their hands."

What do you think of the first look at Calamity Jane? Will you be checking out the upcoming film? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!