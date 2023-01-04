Stephen Amell Reveals What It Would Take to Return as Green Arrow

It seems as if that after this year an era of DC Comics storytelling will end after Warner Bros. Pictures releases all of their expected films like Shazam! Fury of the Gods, The Flash, Blue Beetle, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. 2023 will also bring the Arrowverse to a close with the finale of The CW's The Flash series. Newly appointed DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran look to usher in a new era of storytelling that will be told through film, TV and animation. Most actors are unlikely to reprise their roles in the near future, but a former Arrow star was asked if he would return as his character. Stephen Amell recently appeared on Michael Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast and he revealed what would it take for him to return as Oliver Queen / Green Arrow.

"Oh, it would all depend," Amell revealed on the podcast. "The storyline. The money. Less so the money. This is a one-off, right? You're going back for an episode or two episodes. You're not going back to recreate the show. So you know the money everyone is going to haggle, but you're not gonna get an extra $4 million out of them. It would more come down to… I like going online and I like seeing reactions videos, right? When fans see something in a television show that they like. So I would think to myself, as a fan of whatever show, how pumped would I be if so-and-so character just appeared. From that angle I'd probably be like, yeah, let's do it. But again it depends on the show."

Gunn and Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios last year and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

