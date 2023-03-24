The Flash: Stephen Amell Reveals Title of Final Arrow Crossover

It's about to be the end of an era for The CW, with The Flash confirmed to be coming to an end after nine seasons on the network. The live-action superhero series was a pretty major player in the Arrowverse of shows, beginning when series star Grant Gustin first made a cameo appearance on sister series Arrow. This year, Arrow star Stephen Amell will be returning the favor, reprising his role as Oliver Queen / Green Arrow in one of The Flash's final episodes — and now, we have a bit more of an idea of what that will entail.

In a series of social media posts, Amell shared a look at the screener for his episode, which is apparently titled "It's My Party and I'll Die If I Want To." Additionally, Amell offered a cryptic tease of what some of the episode's dialogue will be.

Ok…

Ok…

Ok Barry…

Barry let go…

BARRY LET GO!!!



- Oliver Queen, Flash 9x09 — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) March 23, 2023

How will Oliver Queen return to The Flash?

While plot details are currently under wraps, we do know that Amell's Oliver will return midway through The Flash's final season, and will continue the long-running friendship that he and Barry have had.

"As soon as our final season was announced, we knew we wanted Stephen to come back and reprise his iconic role as Oliver Queen," The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace said in a statement. "After all, it was Oliver who originally launched Barry Allen on his heroic path. That's why everyone on Team Flash felt so strongly that it was important to create a full-circle moment with Oliver's return in the final season of The Flash. The result is an epic-yet-emotional episode we hope Arrowverse fans will enjoy. It's all to say 'thank you' to everyone for watching and supporting our show throughout nine wonderful years. We absolutely cannot wait for everyone to see Grant and Stephen saving the world together again. And yes, there will be thrills, chills and tears."

Who is returning for The Flash's final season?

In addition to these others returns, The Flash's final season will see the return of Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen / Green Arrow, David Ramsey as John Diggle / Spartan, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Bloodwork, Javicia Leslie as Ryan Wilder / Batwoman, and Nicole Maines as Nia Nal / Dreamer.

"This week we announced that season nine of The Flash will be the final season, which is bittersweet," Gustin said in a video after the final season announcement. "It's been an incredible nearly ten years of playing this character and getting to be a part of this show with an amazing cast and crew, and so much love from you guys -- from the fans, people who love the show. It's the only reason we've got to do this as long as we have. And I'm very excited to do this one final time, finish on our terms, and I'm going to enjoy every minute of it as much as I can. I wanted to say thank you from the bottom of my heart for supporting the show and allowing us to go as long as we have, and I could not be more honored to be associated with this character probably for the rest of my life and career."

The Flash's final season airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.