Captain America 4: Giancarlo Esposito Rumored To Appear

Captain America: Brave New World might contain Giancarlo Esposito's MCU debut according to the latest turn of the rumor mill. Murphy's Multiverse has reported that the Better Call Saul star will be appearing in Anthony Mackie's big 2025 Marvel movie. While the specific details of the role are unclear, it stands to reason that Esposito will be an antagonist for our new Captain America as he tangles with The Leader and President Thunderbolt Ross. Mackie and director Julius Onah have teased that Sam Wilson was going to have a trial by fire with Captain America: Brave New World, and throwing yet another obstacle in there would definitely confirm that.

"The MCU has knocked on my door and it's a role you won't predict," Esposito claimed during Phoenix Fan Fusion. (Credit to Legion of Sand for snagging the quote on Twitter.) "It will be teased and there will be a series afterwards." Clearly, the Mandalorian star meant it when he said that he was joining the MCU "sooner rather than later" at CCXP recently. But, no one could have imagined this was a tease for Captain America: Brave New World as a lot of the information about the film was believed to be set in stone. (This week's reshoots could be even bigger than many might anticipate.)

Captain America: Brave New World Set To Test Sam Wilson

Sam Wilson's back is going to be up against the wall in Captain America: Brave New World. Anthony Mackie talked about the stakes of this movie and how The Multiverse Saga is developing during an interview with Entertainment Weekly a few weeks ago. The MCU star explained that things are shifting into a higher gear for his character and the other heroes. He already had a Red Hulk and The Leader to deal with. But, add Esposito's bad guy into the mix? Yeah, things are getting serious for Captain America this time.

"This movie is a clear reset. It really reestablishes the idea of what this universe is and what this universe is going to be," Mackie shared. "I think with these movies, you're getting a clear, new branding of what Marvel is headed towards the same way they did with Captain America: The Winter Soldier."

"The title implies that there's a new, bigger enemy now; there's a new frontier that we have to conquer," Mackie added. "From Captain America: The First Avenger to Endgame, the enemy was always good versus bad. Now that we've conquered that, where do we go from here? When the bad guys reappear, in what form are they reappearing? It is a new storyline with new characters, with new beliefs, and it creates a new idea of this new world that we're going into."

