Captain America 4: Anthony Mackie Teases Bigger Enemy

Captain America: Brave New World is going to bring a bigger enemy to the forefront. Anthony Mackie talked to Entertainment Weekly about the MCU movie after that big CinemaCon panel last week. During their interview, the Sam Wilson actor talked about how this movie is poised to move The Multiverse Saga along. For the longest time, fans have wondered about things slipping into a higher gear for Phase 5. Well, Deadpool & Wolverine are explicitly in the multiverse and Thunderbolts has been teased as a bigger event.

On the street-level side of things, Captain America: Brave New World is going to give our non-magic, non-space Avengers something to contend with. Something big has been slowly building in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, She-Hulk, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Now, fans are going to see some of those seeds bear fruit.

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

"This movie is a clear reset. It really reestablishes the idea of what this universe is and what this universe is going to be," Mackie mused. "I think with these movies, you're getting a clear, new branding of what Marvel is headed towards the same way they did with Captain America: The Winter Soldier."

"The title implies that there's a new, bigger enemy now; there's a new frontier that we have to conquer," Mackie shared. "From Captain America: The First Avenger to Endgame, the enemy was always good versus bad. Now that we've conquered that, where do we go from here? When the bad guys reappear, in what form are they reappearing? It is a new storyline with new characters, with new beliefs, and it creates a new idea of this new world that we're going into."

Harrison Ford Plays A Big Role In Brave New World

Fans who had been monitoring the CinemaCon footage reveal have been delighted to hear about Harrison Ford as President Thaddeus Ross in this movie. ComicBook.com got the chance to ask one of his co-stars about sharing the screen with a legend. Danny Ramirez actually learned a ton working with the Star Wars icon. He told us that his mom was especially pumped that Ford was in their movie.

"If anyone's spicy, it's that man. He shows up. He's an unbelievable professional," Ramirez smirked. "He's obviously a legend, but he allows everyone to be themselves near him. He cracks jokes whenever he's at. He's attuned to the room, so he knows when to crack a joke, when not to, when to alleviate stress, when to. And so like, yeah, just seeing how you moved and operated in the space and some of the scenes were really there's exciting to be a part of with Harrison and so yeah man it's just one of those moments he's my, my mom's favorite actor. So when I realized he was going to be a part of, of it, I was like, well, I'll be I'll be the second favorite actor in this movie for my mom.

