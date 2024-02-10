Captain America: Brave New World Crew Jacket Seemingly Confirms Major Character's Appearance

Captain America: Brave New World has been delayed until 2025, and it was announced in December that the movie would be heading back into production for reshoots. The movie will see Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson suiting up as Cap after the mantle was passed down to him in Avengers: Endgame. The movie will also see Danny Ramirez reprising his role as Joaquin Torres AKA the new Falcon in addition to Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, Shira Haas as Sabra, and Harrison Ford as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross. There have been a lot of rumors about Ford's role in the film, and it seems like crew member jackets may have spoiled a big theory. Warning: Potential Spoilers Ahead!

Many have suspected Ford will turn into Red Hulk in the new film. An image shared on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit shows a red hand grasping Cap's shield. That seems like a pretty strong indicator that Ford is going to Hulk out in the movie. You can check out the image below:

While chatting with ComicBook.com last year, Ford claimed he didn't know anything Red Hulk.

"What is the Red Hulk?" Ford asked ComicBook.com during a chat in support of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. After a brief explainer, Ford turned it around on his co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, blaming her for not telling him about the character's history. When asked if fans can expect to see Red Hulk's first live-action appearance in Brave New World, Ford added that "it may or it may not" be included.

Anthony Mackie Talks Working With Harrison Ford:

Mackie previously spoke with The Wrap about working with Ford on-set.

"Harrison was the f–ing man, dude. It's funny, he shows up and everybody is kind of, you know, you don't know what to do with Harrison Ford. Like, 'Somebody get Harrison water,' but he wasn't that at all," Mackie revealed.

"I was surprised how light-hearted and easy he was, how excited he was to be a part of it," the star continued. "For him to be in this profession for so many years and to see him at 80 excited to be a part of this universe was really dope and it put things in perspective how lucky we are, how lucky I am to be a part of it and bring these characters to life. So we had a good time."

"See, Harrison [Ford] and I go way back. A lot of people don't know this," Mackie told ComicBook.com. "This is our second time working together. He came down to Atlanta, they lost his luggage, so I gave him a pair of pants, but those are my work pants from working in the yard. Harrison, he's a curmudgeon, so he goes, 'Anthony, just give me the damned pants.' And I was like, 'Alright.' So that's all that was. He just needed some pants."

Captain America: Brave New World is currently scheduled to hit theaters on February 14th, 2025.