Anthony Mackie Reveals How Brave New World Sets Up Avengers: Doomsday

Captain America: Brave New World star Anthony Mackie shares how the upcoming film sets up Avengers: Doomsday. In an interview with ComicBook.com, the actor was asked about Sam Wilson’s future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as the character is poised to become one of the leaders of the next Avengers team. “When [Thaddeus] Ross goes to Sam, he tells him, ‘I want you to bring back the Avengers,’” Mackie said. “We see by the end of the movie that Sam has 100% definitively became Captain America. Like, there’s no question. After seeing this movie, his ability, his compassion, and just everything about his leadership … everything about him screams Captain America,” the actor added, outlining how Sam’s arc in Brave New World leads into the next steps of the character’s journey.

After Sam initially struggled with whether or not he wanted to assume the Captain America mantle, it sounds like he will be firmly comfortable in the role at the end of Brave New World. “So, by the time you get to Doomsday, you’ll have, Sam at his his finest point and his finest hour coming off of this battle of basically saving the world from Red Hulk,” Mackie said.

Recently, Mackie confirmed he will reprise Captain America in both Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, which are scheduled to hit theaters in 2026 and 2027, respectively. These are just two of the Marvel projects the actor plans to appear in for the remainder of his MCU tenure; he has expressed hope for another Captain America solo movie, as well as supporting roles alongside other superheroes.

Captain America: Brave New World marks the first time Mackie plays the titular character on the big screen. He previously headlined the TV series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which dealt with Sam grappling with the responsibility of following Steve Rogers as Captain America. The actor’s time in the MCU dates back to 2014, when he appeared in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Sam became one of Steve’s closest allies in the latter stages of the Infinity Saga.

Steve and Tony Stark were co-leaders of the original Avengers team, so it only makes sense for Sam to step into that role now that he has established himself as Captain America. While he doesn’t see eye-to-eye with Ross regarding Captain America’s partnership with the U.S. government, Sam probably understands the need to have an official team ready to defend Earth (and beyond) from various threats. After his experience fighting Red Hulk, Sam might take it upon himself to track down other heroes to join him. When Doomsday finally hits theaters, it will be interesting to see who else is on the team. It’s already been confirmed Doctor Strange will be in Doomsday, and there’s no shortage of other characters who would fit on Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

While Steve had his hands full dealing with foes like Ultron and Thanos, Sam is going to face a different set of challenges via the Multiverse. With the cast of The Fantastic Four: First Steps set to reprise their roles in Doomsday and Secret Wars, it should be interesting to see Sam interact with the likes of Reed Richards as they prepare to save the Multiverse from Doctor Doom, perhaps overcoming any personal differences for the greater good a la Steve and Tony. After becoming a fan-favorite supporting character in the Infinity Saga, it’s exciting to see Sam become a more prominent figure in the MCU moving forward, giving Mackie the spotlight he deserves.