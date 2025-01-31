The Fantastic Four: First Steps Trailer Reportedly Gets a Release Date (And It’s Soon)

The first trailer for Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps will reportedly debut soon. A press release shared by ABC News today stated that the long-awaited preview will premiere on Good Morning America on Tuesday, February 4th. However, shortly after that press release was published, it was updated to remove any mention of the Fantastic Four trailer. This raises the question if the original information was incorrect, or if ABC jumped the gun and revealed the trailer premiere when they weren’t supposed to. You can see a screenshot of the original press release in the space below:

The release date for the Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer has been subject to much speculation. Recent rumors suggested the preview would air during the Super Bowl LIX broadcast on Sunday, February 9th. It’s been reported that Disney has secured two Super Bowl spots for upcoming Marvel movies; in addition to Fantastic Four, Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts* will debut this year.

Set in a 1960s-inspired alternate reality separate from the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Sacred Timeline, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is positioned as one of the most integral projects of the Multiverse Saga. Kicking off Phase Six, the film finally introduces the titular superhero team to the franchise, with Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach portraying Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm, respectively. It’s already been confirmed that the actors will reprise their roles in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Given the film’s significance, it’s understandable why Disney wants to make an event out of the trailer premiere. Debuting it on Good Morning America would be an interesting strategy; in addition to the corporate synergy of showing it on a Disney-owned program, Fantastic Four: The First Steps wouldn’t have to share the spotlight with any of 2025’s other highly anticipated tentpoles. If it airs on Good Morning America, it will have a five-day buffer from the Super Bowl, allowing it to be the main attraction for the better part of a week. While the allure of the Super Bowl’s sizable audience is appealing, Disney has other projects it can promote during the big game. There’s only so much money to go around for those expensive spots, so perhaps Disney sees this as a way to save some on marketing costs.

Whether the trailer releases on Good Morning America or during the Super Bowl, it will be vital that it makes a positive first impression. The Fantastic Four have not had much luck with big-screen adaptations, and Marvel needs to get audiences onboard right away to build hype for the remainder of the Multiverse Saga. Between its unique aesthetic and great cast, The Fantastic Four: First Steps boasts the necessary ingredients for an entertaining and captivating trailer that serves as a great introduction to the characters. It’ll be great to finally get a taste of what Marvel’s First Family will be like in the MCU.