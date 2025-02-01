Anthony Mackie Addresses Award Season Snubs: “Captain America is My Oscar”

In a candid revelation that echoes through Hollywood, Marvel’s newest shield-bearer Anthony Mackie has transformed his perceived award season oversights into a powerful statement about recognition in the entertainment industry, declaring, “this ain’t no overnight s—.” During a revealing conversation with Esquire magazine, the veteran actor, who’s preparing for his theatrical debut as Captain America in Captain America: Brave New World this month, confronted the persistent issue of award recognition in his career while simultaneously embracing his groundbreaking role as the first Black Captain America. Mackie didn’t mince words about his past award season experiences when discussing his journey in the entertainment industry.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s always apropos for me when awards season comes up. Because I know I’ve done at least four performances that could have been nominated—if not for a Golden Globe, then an Oscar or an Emmy,” he disclosed to the outlet. “Captain America is my Oscar. Because I’ve been overlooked so many times in my career.”

The significance of Mackie’s role as the iconic hero extends far beyond personal validation. The actor emphasized the broader cultural impact of his casting, stating that it’s “just as important for black kids to see a Black Captain America as it is for white kids.”

“Growing up, my favorite hero was green. It wasn’t about race or anything. It was about him being a good guy trying to do the right thing,” he said, adding that it’s vital for kids of all races to “be able to watch and have someone to look up to no matter what they look like, and see that that package comes with a good human being as opposed to what they’ve been perceived as by everyone else.”

Mackie’s journey with Marvel Studios, which began in 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier, positions him for a potentially two-decade span in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This commitment comes despite the inherent challenges of maintaining such a high-profile role. Mackie has acknowledged the “huge amount of pressure” that comes with being Captain America, noting that as Sam Wilson, he’s “the only character without superpowers.” Looking toward the future, Mackie also outlined a definitive timeline for his tenure as the star-spangled hero, giving things “a solid ten years” before joking “I don’t want to be a sixty-year-old Captain America.”

“You have the two Avengers movies, you have hopefully another Captain America [movie], and then random plug-and-plays,” Mackie said.

As for what those “plug-and-plays” could be, Mackie had a few suggestions for cameos — though it’s worth noting that the suggestions aren’t confirmations.

“‘Oh, Spider-Man! Oh Fantastic Four! What are you doing here?’” he said. “But you never know. I mean, I don’t want to be a sixty-year-old Captain America.”

Under the direction of Julius Onah and alongside industry veteran Harrison Ford, Captain America: Brave New World is set to premiere on Feb. 14, 2025.