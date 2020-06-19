Captain America Easter Egg Discovered a Decade Later in The Incredible Hulk

✖

Someone just discovered a Captain AmericaEaster Egg in The Incredible Hulk a decade later. JoJosapiens on Reddit pointed out that this small reference was hiding under everyone’s noses. Hulk fans will recall that the Super Soldier formula makes an appearance in the story. Well, the label on the chemical is labeled as developed by Dr. Reinstein. That is, before everything goes sideways for Emil Blonsky and he turns into Abomination. Well, Reinstein is certainly a different name from Stanley Tucci’s Dr. Abraham Erskine in Captain America: The First Avenger. Well, the Reddit post brings up the fascinating detail that Reinstein is a codename for the doctor in Marvel Comics' continuity. That means the Super Soldier serum mix-up makes a ton of sense after all.

Mark Ruffalo is the face of the Hulk for this current generation of fans, but some of them are really bummed that Edward Norton never got to continue on in the role. He talked a bit about the experience previously with NPR.

“My feeling was that I experimented and experienced what I wanted to. I really, really enjoyed [The Incredible Hulk]," Norton mused. "And yet, I looked at the balance of time in life that one spends not only making those sorts of films but then especially putting them out, and the obligations that rightly come with that. There were just a lot of things — I wanted more diversity.”

Then, on Larry King Now last year, Norton reiterated that he would be open to returning to the movie universe if called upon.

“Yeah, why not? I had a lot of fun with it,” Norton told the host “I never made a movie like that.” Asked if he was “surprised” Marvel cast him in the role, Norton answered, “No, I was a good fit for Bruce Banner. So is Mark Ruffalo, he’s fantastic… I mean, Mark and I came up together in New York. He’s like one of the best, and people always try to create fake arguments and stuff. But it’s like doing Hamlet,” Norton continued. “The Hulk, it’s like, Bill Bixby was great, Eric Bana was great, I hope I was good, Mark’s great. I think it’s just one of those things a lot of great actors are gonna get to do.”

