Captain America: New World Order Fan Art Shows How Harrison Ford Could Look as Red Hulk

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Harrison Ford will take over the General Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross role from the late William Hurt and fans were shocked at the news. Ford is set to join Marvel Studios upcoming fourth Captain America movie and the Thunderbolts, Captain America: New World Order, as Ross and fans are wondering what exactly his role will entail. With Captain America: New World Order set to reintroduce fans to The Leader (Tim Blake Nelson), it's leading some to believe that we could see General Ross transform into the Red Hulk version of the character. One artist has taken the liberty of creating a new concept that shows how Ford could look as Red Hulk and it looks pretty intimidating.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Skull101ify, designed a new piece of fan art to show us how Ford could look as the Red Hulk side of General Thaddeus Ross. In the fan art you see the actor become Red Hulk and the character gets Ford's likeness. Fans should definitely be excited to see that General Ross will return in a massive way and hopefully we will see him in the Thunderbolts as well. You can check out the fan art below!

During this years San Diego Comic-Con, the studio revealed that they will officially wrap up the new saga with two new Avengers movies, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige seems to think that the multiverse is fine in Jonathan Majors' hands. During the same interview, Feige revealed that the Kang the Conqueror actor is well suited for this role.

"It comes down to the cast and with Jonathan Majors, who I think took over the Hall H stage, you know, in the three minutes he was up there," Feige told us. "It's amazing, and I said to him there's nobody's shoulders I'd rather be putting the multiverse saga on than his. It's really impressive what Jonathan Majors is able to do and all the different incarnations, variants, if you will, of Kang that we will see him do. It's really pretty cool."

"What I love is that he's totally different from Thanos. That he is completely different. That it's not just how about there's a bigger purple guy with a helmet? That's not what Kang is. Kang is a very different type of villain and the fact that he is many, many different characters is what's most exciting and most differentiates him." The Marvel Studios President added.

