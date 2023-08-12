The Marvels Producer Teases Avengers: Kang Dynasty & Secret Wars Ties

The Marvels producer Mary Livanos is teasing how the movie connects to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. Total Film spoke to her along with director Nia DaCosta about this year's upcoming Marvel film. It seems like fans have been hankering for more clues about how the multiversal war teased in Loki comes to fruition. Other titles have provided slight nods. (There's an entire alternate Earth mad at the main Marvel Cinematic Universe because of Doctor Strange after all…) But, the producer hinted that Ms. Marvel's bangles are at the core of that mystery, and viewers are going to learn more about them and what they can really do in The Marvels. Check out what else she had to say down below.

"In Ms. Marvel, we learned that the bangle, paired with some other form of power, can force a temporary hole in space and time to lead to somewhere else," Livanos recapped. "With the power of both bangles, more is definitely possible. And we see the culmination of that over the course of this movie. It definitely leads to plentiful opportunities for the future of the MCU, whatever the Avengers and Secret Wars teams may want to do with them."

Marvel Studios Builds Towards Multiple Avengers Movies

A lot of people wondered when things would kick into a higher gear for The Multiverse Saga. But, titles like Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness have been dropping seeds for a while now. Add Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania to that pile too with Kang the Conqueror being a threat familiar with fans now. Kevin Feige talked to Entertainment Weekly about the fan cries for more interconnectivity and how Phase 5 gets us to Avengers: Secret Wars.

"Not every film in the Infinity Saga focused on the Infinity Stones or Thanos, and it'll be the same across 5 and 6. But we're gearing up. People will get a taste of this in a big way in Quantumania as we lead to Avengers: Secret Wars, which I'm extremely excited for," Feige mused.

"You know, I'm coming up on 23 years at Marvel. That's a long time. It's not quite half my life, but it's almost half my life.," he laughed. "Many of us have been together for a decade or more. And we only do it because we are so excited and in love with the potential for what we can do ahead. The storylines that weave together through Phase 5 and 6 into Secret Wars and the opportunities that the multiverse brings storytelling-wise, it's a whole new aspect to the MCU. "

The MCU Moves Forward Toward Secret Wars

It's been an adjustment period for some Marvel fans as they try to navigate a world post-Avengers: Endgame. The MCU is markedly different than what came before. But, there's no doubt the tent is bigger than its ever been. That can be hard to adjust to. Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo talked about Marvel after their massive movie with RadioTimes. It feels like everyone is still settling in before another Avengers films hits.

"There's nobody better at telling stories than Kevin Feige right now. If you're going to bet on anybody, you bet on him," Russo shared with RadioTimes. "I think that the type of story that unfolded in the phases that we worked on [was] a very specific kind of story that wrapped itself up in those phases and now it's time for a new story, and I think that's the direction that Marvel's headed in. They're telling you a very different story, a very new story and I think the audience just needs to be patient with the redirection because you can't keep telling the same story over and over or you lose the audience."

The Marvels Pushes Us Ever Closer To Secret Wars

Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels."

Are you excited to finally know the deal with the bangles? Let us know down in the comments!