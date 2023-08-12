The Marvels Director Says Ms. Marvel's Bangle Secret Will Be Explained

The Marvels director Nia DaCosta says Ms. Marvel's bangle secret will be explained in the upcoming movie. She spoke to Total Film, as a part of their big feature about the MCU film and didn't mince words. "You'll get enough of the story of how and why Dar-Benn has acquired the bangle," DaCosta explained. So, there are answers coming in The Marvels. But, the executive producer of the project, Mary Livanos, also teased that it would have some major implications for the future of the MCU in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. This is the kind of connectivity that social media has been clamoring for since the early moments of Phase 4.

"In Ms. Marvel, we learned that the bangle, paired with some other form of power, can force a temporary hole in space and time to lead to somewhere else," Livanos recapped. "With the power of both bangles, more is definitely possible. And we see the culmination of that over the course of this movie. It definitely leads to plentiful opportunities for the future of the MCU, whatever the Avengers and Secret Wars teams may want to do with them."

Ms. Marvel Sets Up The Confrontation About The Bangles

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

A lot of people suspected we would learn more about the bangles after the post-credits scene for Ms. Marvel. At the end of the Disney+ series, Kamala Khan switches places with Captain Marvel in a blur. Carol Danvers was clearly confused about how she ended up in a kid's bedroom. Now, we know it's got even more to do with the mysterious artifact passed down to Ms. Marvel. Adil El Arbi, director of the show, told ComicBook.com that Nia DaCosta actually directed that scene for them.

"The post credit scene was actually shot by Nia DaCosta for The Marvels," El Arbi told ComicBook.com last year. "So she didn't know, also, that this was going to be the post credit scene. That's yeah, that's how [Kevin Feige] operates. Everybody's pretty separate and they don't know why they do some stuff, but he probably said the same thing to her — 'Just focus on that.' And for us, the same. We were, the whole time, asking 'Are we going to have Brie Larson doing a cameo or something?' And they would always give an answer, 'Don't worry about it. You'll see.' And we discovered that while we were calibrating the episode. All of a sudden, after the credits, we saw that and we're like,'Oh, okay! I guess it happens.'"

Iman Vellani Knows Where This Is All Going

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

Kamala Khan actress Iman Vellani clearly knows more than she's letting on. In an interview with Marvel.com, she explained that she's got an idea of where her character's going, even beyond The Marvels. Fans really want to have an idea of what and where this is headed before Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Unfortunately, they're going to have to wait for Captain Marvel's next adventure before clarity comes. It seems like both Loki Season 2 and The Marvels have some huge surprises in store for the MCU.

"I love keeping the secrets. I know so much right now, and it's the greatest power ever," Vellani smirked when asked about her Marvel future. "I was that kid who just wanted to know every possible theory and every possible spoiler because it made me feel more knowledgeable. And now I actually do know those things, and it's a good feeling."

The Marvels Is Going To Tie Up Some Loose Ends This Fall

Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels."

Are you excited to finally know the deal with the bangles? Let us know down in the comments!