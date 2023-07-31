Loki Season 2: What is Timeslipping? X-Men Connection Explained

Loki Season 2 is just over three months away. As revealed by the sophomore installment's first trailer, Loki Season 2 will pick up where the widely-praised Season 1 finale left off. Last fans saw, the Time Variance Authority was under the control of a tyrannical Kang the Conqueror variant, a domino effect that was set in motion when Sylvie killed He Who Remains. Beyond being tasked with mopping up that murderous mess, Loki and Mobius also have to solve the titular trickster's new condition: timeslipping. Early in the trailer, Loki unpromptly travels both forward and backward in time.

What is Timeslipping?

Loki is seen glitching in and out of the TVA offices, which Ke Huy Quan's OB identifies as the god of mischief undergoing timeslipping, a process that should be impossible in TVA HQ. Not only that, but to OB's knowledge, there is no defined solution to timeslipping.

Timeslipping's Marvel Comics Origins

While this verb is new to Marvel vocabulary, the noun base of the word has comic ties. On the page, Timeslip is actually the name of a time-traveling character.

Introduced in 1995, Rina Patel is a mutant that possesses a variety of enhanced abilities, most notably powers related to time-manipulation. Patel can switch her current consciousness to any point in her past or future life. Patel can time travel in a traditional sense as well.

She would eventually take on the name of Timeslip in regards to her superhero endeavors. Timeslip unites with the young adult team known as the New Warriors and goes on to play a role in major Marvel Comics storylines like Civil War, Avengers: The Initiative, and Decimation.

How Timeslipping Could Bring the X-Men Into the MCU

Considering the TVA operate outside of space and time, it is possible that "timeslipping" is a term that they adopted from Rina Patel herself. Even though she has not been introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe's present timeline, there is a possibility that the TVA already knows about her from either an alternate universe or a future time period.

Beyond that, Loki Season 2 appears to have at least some connectivity to Deadpool 3. The Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman team-up project has been long-rumored to be a time travel story that involves the TVA in some capacity. While Reynolds's Deadpool and Jackman's Wolverine are the only mutants from the Fox X-Men franchise confirmed to be in Deadpool 3, rumblings have hinted at a full mutant ensemble appearing in the threequel. Timeslip is a character that has not yet been adapted for live-action, but she could serve as the gateway to getting the X-Men in the MCU.

Loki Season 2 premieres on October 6th, streaming on Disney+.