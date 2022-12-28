The Marvels Composer Teases Iman Vellani's Captain Marvel Sequel Performance

The Marvels' composer says that Iman Vellani's performance has been amazing. Laura Karpman spoke to Collider about the Captain Marvel sequel and she's teasing some fun things for Ms. Marvel. As fans are well aware, the Jersey City hero joins her idol Carol Danvers and Monica Rambeau in a movie that is assuredly going to bring Vellani's character up to the big leagues. As the Phase 4 TV shows go, Marvel has done a good job developing the next generation of Avengers. Now, Ms. Marvel, a superhero fangirl herself, is going to be tasked with working alongside her hopeful mentor in Brie Larson's adventurer. From the sounds of Karpman's comments, Kamala Khan is going to endear herself to audiences in the theater just like she did on Disney+. Check out what little she could say about the MCU entry down below.

"What I can tell you is this, it's going to be great. And the performances are great, and Kamala comes back, and she's fabulous," she said. "And I love, love, love writing score to her performances as well as everybody else in the film. It's terrific."

What Else is Coming In The Marvels?

Entertainment Weekly recently talked to Nia DaCosta and Vellani at D23 Expo. It feels like the movie will feature some old dynamics flipped on their heads.

"While Carol and Monica are having to find their relationship again after all this time apart, we have Ms. Marvel, who idolizes Carol the way that Monica used to when she was younger, so you have these two adults having to reconcile their relationship while this younger person is also having a relationship that mirrors the way Monica and Carol used to be together," DaCosta explained. "So I find it really interesting, the three of them together, and how they become a little bit of a sisterhood with their own different points of view. It's actually really nice and fun, and very sweet watching them all work together."

Vellani also had some thoughts about being a part of this team, "I think she has certain expectations of what this teamwork should look like, and you know, from the comics and all these stories that she hears about the Avengers, and so it's not exactly what she dreamed it was gonna be, so I think Kamala's kind of the glue of the group and holds these guys together. "

