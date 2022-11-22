The Marvels: First Look at Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan Together Revealed

With two big-screen Marvel Cinematic Universe films on the horizon before the Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels lands in theaters, Marvel Studios has kept a tight lid on promotional materials for the project, though a pillow seemingly spotted in the wild offers what appears to be a first look at merchandise for the project. Emblazoned on the item are a composition of Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan, hinting at what this trio will look like when they hit the screen together next year. Check out the first look at Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan below before The Marvels hits theaters on July 28, 2023.

Rather than being photos from the live-action film, the image looks to instead be composited together from promotional materials, as such images are often crafted quite to send to merchandisers to give them a long enough lead time to develop their products. Even if the image is merely cobbled together from solo shots of the performers, it's still exciting to see these three figures together in the same place, building excitement for their upcoming team-up.

Based on the timeline of the MCU, Captain Marvel has spent a good chunk of her screen time solo, though finally got some worthy teammates in Avengers: Endgame. Director of The Marvels Nia DaCosta shared earlier this year how she appreciated Carol's brief team-up moment in Endgame's finale but how The Marvels gets to cash in on extending that dynamic for an entire feature.

"I, like many women around the world, watched Avengers: Endgame, and had that six seconds of all the Marvel women together. I once had chills, but I was also very annoyed," DaCosta shared with Entertainment Weekly at this year's D23 Expo. "I was like, 'Two hours of this, please.' So it was really nice that they decided to do a team-up movie with three of my favorite heroes, so that's what was most exciting. I've been a huge Marvel fan for the longest time, loved the movies. And so, I always knew I wanted to be a part of the universe."

In that same conversation, the director detailed what made Monica and Kamala the perfect choices for Carol's allies.

"While Carol and Monica are having to find their relationship again after all this time apart, we have Ms. Marvel, who idolizes Carol the way that Monica used to when she was younger, so you have these two adults having to reconcile their relationship while this younger person is also having a relationship that mirrors the way Monica and Carol used to be together," DaCosta explained. "So I find it really interesting, the three of them together, and how they become a little bit of a sisterhood with their own different points of view. It's actually really nice and fun, and very sweet watching them all work together."

The Marvels hits theaters on July 28, 2023.

