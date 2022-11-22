Brie Larson Shares New Look at The Marvels Co-Stars

Brie Larson shared a new look at all of her friends as they continue to make The Marvels. In the photo posted to social media are Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani. If that wasn't fun enough director Nia DaCosta gets in on the action as well. The Internet has been talking about the MCU sequel this morning as some merch made the rounds online. As a result of that, a lot of the early hours have been spent discussing each heroine's look with new suits. Captain Marvel looks a lot like the last time we saw her in Ms. Marvel's post-credits scene. But, Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau were rocking some new threads that had social media buzzing about what that could mean for the next Marvel movie to feature the trio. Check out the photo for yourself down below!

How Will All These Heroes Work Together in The Marvels?

Entertainment Weekly recently interviewed the director at D23 Expo. During the conversation, DaCosta actually drew attention to how Kamala's new dynamic with Carol is so similar to the old one between Monica and Carol. It's clear that there's got to be some unpacking between the adults here before they can save the world from whatever's going on.

"While Carol and Monica are having to find their relationship again after all this time apart, we have Ms. Marvel, who idolizes Carol the way that Monica used to when she was younger, so you have these two adults having to reconcile their relationship while this younger person is also having a relationship that mirrors the way Monica and Carol used to be together," DaCosta said. "So I find it really interesting, the three of them together, and how they become a little bit of a sisterhood with their own different points of view. It's actually really nice and fun, and very sweet watching them all work together."

Vellani also had some comments about that unique situation, "I think she has certain expectations of what this teamwork should look like, and you know, from the comics and all these stories that she hears about the Avengers, and so it's not exactly what she dreamed it was gonna be, so I think Kamala's kind of the glue of the group and holds these guys together. "

Where is The Marvels in your Phase 5 hype rankings? Let us know down in the comments!