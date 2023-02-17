The Marvels: Nia DaCosta Teases Similarities in Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau

Next year will see the release of the long-awaited Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels. The movie, which was helmed by Candyman director Nia DaCosta, will follow Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) as they team up for a new adventure. WandaVision hinted at a falling out between Carol and Monica over the death of Monica's mother, Maria Rambeau, and it sounds like their dynamic will be quite different than it was when Monica was a kid. During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly at D23 Expo, DaCosta compared Kamala's new dynamic with Carol to the old one between Monica and Carol.

"While Carol and Monica are having to find their relationship again after all this time apart, we have Ms. Marvel, who idolizes Carol the way that Monica used to when she was younger, so you have these two adults having to reconcile their relationship while this younger person is also having a relationship that mirrors the way Monica and Carol used to be together," DaCosta explained. "So I find it really interesting, the three of them together, and how they become a little bit of a sisterhood with their own different points of view. It's actually really nice and fun, and very sweet watching them all work together.

Vellani added of her character, "I think she has certain expectations of what this teamwork should look like, and you know, from the comics and all these stories that she hears about the Avengers, and so it's not exactly what she dreamed it was gonna be, so I think Kamala's kind of the glue of the group and holds these guys together. "

Parris previously told ComicBook.com that The Marvels will reveal what happened between Carol and Monica in the nearly 30 years that passed between Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame.

"When Monica was an 11-year-old girl, with her mom and Auntie Carol, they had a beautiful relationship," Parris explained. "And so I think what's been awesome with WandaVision is getting to see Monica grow up, and we haven't seen her for 20 years plus, or however many, and getting to see slowly, it's being revealed what her life has been since we last saw her. And so Carol Danvers was a part of her life when we last saw her, and seeing that there is still, there is something there, I think is very exciting."

The Marvels opens in theaters on July 28, 2023.