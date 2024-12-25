Carry-On Set to Become One of Netflix’s Biggest Movies Ever

Christmas has usually been about lighter films like rom-coms or family movies, but that’s been changing lately. One popular genre set during the season is the action thriller, and not only is Netflix fully invested in it, it’s clearly paying off. Carry-On is the streaming service’s newest release, arriving earlier this month on December 13th, and it’s already getting more and more attention. The movie racked up 42 million views in just 4 days and according to the latest date from the streamer the film has added another 55 million in its first full week. In total, Carry-On has racked up 97 million hours watched in its first 10 days, which means if it keeps this up, it could soon be one of the platform’s biggest hits.

For further perspective about the film’s success, Carry-On is on track to beat Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which reached 136.3 million views in its first month, and claim a spot on the Netflix All-Time Top 10. Rian Johnson’s film is currently in tenth place, just behind The Mother with 136.4 million views. Here’s how the full Netflix All-Time Top 10 stacks up currently:

#10 – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – 136,300,000 views

#9 – The Mother – 136,400,000 views

#8 – We Can Be Heroes – 137,300,000 views

#7 – Damsel – 138,000,000 views

#6 – The Gray Man – 139,300,000 views

#5 – Leave the World Behind – 143,400,000 views

#4 – Bird Box – 157,400,000 views

#3 – The Adam Project – 157,600,000 views

#2 – Don’t Look Up – 171,400,000 views

#1 – Red Notice – 230,900,000

Given its current pace, Carry-On could easily land among the Top 5 Netflix movies ever in the next few weeks. Of course its mid-December release date will be a big advantage for the movie’s success as four of the current top 10 were also released in December (the month with the most movies on the list).

Carry-On focuses on a young TSA agent (Taron Egerton) who is blackmailed by a mysterious traveler (Jason Bateman) into letting a dangerous package pass through security on a flight. The life of his pregnant girlfriend (Sofia Carson) is threatened, and he must use all his skills and resources to prevent an air disaster while under immense pressure.

Carry-On is already Netflix’s biggest film release this year, which is interesting given the timing of its premiere, and it also shows just how successful Christmas movies can be. That said, although the audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes was moderate with a score of 55%, the critics review score however reached 88%, with reviews praising the performances and atmosphere of the escapist entertainment.

Despite a lower audience score, fans of the film are already asking for a sequel to Carry-On. This wouldn’t unusual in the end, considering Netflix is known for betting on sequels to its original films after they do well (and sometimes even before they premiere). Of course, Carry-On does’t exactly end with a lot of room for a a follow-up, but the action-thriller is clearly inspired by Die Hard, and if the 1988 classic became a franchise, then anything is possible.

Carry-On is now streaming on Netflix.