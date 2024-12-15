Acclaimed New Holiday Thriller Quickly Takes Top Spot on Netflix

As the never-ending debate about whether or not Die Hard is a Christmas movie continues to rage on, Netflix has entered the chat with a Die Hard-esque movie of its own. The streaming service has released a new original thriller called Carry-On, which joins the pantheon of action films set during the holidays.

Carry-On follows a TSA agent that gets a call about a mysterious package being loaded onto a plane on Christmas Eve, and boasts a great leading duo in Taron Egerton and Jason Bateman. Given that premise — and some overwhelmingly positive reviews — it comes as no surprise that Carry-On immediately soared to the top of Netflix’s movie charts.

Sunday’s edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list sees Carry-On take over the top overall spot on the streaming service. The new thriller blew past other recent hits like It Ends With Us and That Christmas to conquer the charts. You can check out a full rundown of Sunday’s Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!

1. Carry-On (2024)

Image Courtesy of Netflix

“Taron Egerton, Sofia Carson and Jason Bateman star in this adrenaline-fueled thriller about a TSA agent facing a deadly ultimatum on Christmas Eve.”

2. It Ends With Us (2024)

Image Courtesy of Sony

“In this emotional drama, a florist must make a difficult choice about her future after reconnecting with her first love.”

3. Subservience (2024)

“A domestic AI machine evolves dangerously beyond its original design, leaving Alice (Megan Fox) wanting far more out of life than she is programmed to do.”

4. That Christmas (2024)

Image Courtesy of Netflix

“A snowstorm brings big changes to a small town on Christmas Eve in this charming tale that’s ‘well-poised to become a classic’ (The Hollywood Reporter).”

5. Our Little Secret (2024)

Image Courtesy of Netflix

“Ten years after a botched proposal, two star-crossed exes must spent Christmas together after discovering their partners are siblings. Awkward much?”

6. Disaster Holiday (2024)

Image Courtesy of Netflix

“Joseph is a desperate dad struggling to juggle an overbearing boss and an ex-wife who is always on his case, in this hilarious road trip adventure.”

7. The Star (2017)

“A big-dreaming donkey escapes his menial existence and befriends some free-spirited animal pals in this imaginative retelling of the Nativity Story.”

8. Mary (2024)

Image Courtesy of Netflix

“The journey leading to Jesus’ birth unfolds through his mother’s eyes in this rousing biblical epic, starring Noa Cohen and Oscar winner Anthony Hopkins.”

9. The Christmas Chronicles (2018)

Image Courtesy of Netflix

“In this heartwarming family comedy, a brother and sister race to save Christmas after they accidentally crash Santa’s sleigh.”

10. We’re the Millers (2013)

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros.

“To clear his debt to a drug lord, a pot dealer persuades his neighbors to act as his fake family and help him smuggle a major shipment across the border.”