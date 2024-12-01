Holiday Movies Are Already Taking Over Netflix Charts

We’re not even 24 hours into the month of December, but it seems that movie fans with a Netflix subscription are already getting into the spirit of the holiday season. Thanksgiving weekend must have gotten folks excited for the pending arrival of Christmas, taking every opportunity to stream the many holiday offerings Netflix has available.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sunday’s edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list is filled with Christmas movies. In fact, five of the streamer’s top 10 movies this weekend are holiday-themed.

The lineup includes four brand new films that Netflix released throughout November. Our Little Secret, The Merry Gentlemen, The Snow Sister, and Hot Frosty have all been released over the last couple of weeks. Then there’s the one Netflix holiday film that has stood the test of time: The Christmas Chronicles. The Kurt Russell-starring movie has been one of the streamer’s most popular holiday movies over the past several years.

You can check out a full rundown of Sunday’s Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!

1. Our Little Secret

“Ten years after a botched proposal, two star-crossed exes must spend Christmas together after discovering their partners are siblings. Awkward much?”

2. Spellbound

“From the visionary behind Toy Story and the co-director of Shrek comes this epic comedy adventure about a princess who’s out to break a beastly spell.”

3. The Merry Gentlemen

“A dancer (Britt Robertson) falls for a dashing carpenter (Chad Michael Murray) after recruiting him for a festive all-male revue in this holiday rom-com.”

4. Afraid

“Testing a household artificial intelligence system, a family of five gradually falls victim to its invasive methods and overprotective personality.”

5. The Snow Sister

“Based on the beloved tale by Maja Lund and Lisa Asiago, this magical story portrays how the Christmas spirit helps a boy and his family heal from loss.”

6. Father Figures

“After learning their supposedly dead father is still alive, fraternal twins Peter and Kyle go on a road trip to find him, uncovering other truths.”

7. Hot Frosty

“A young widow’s enchanted scars brings a handsome snowman to life in this holiday rom-com Variety calls ‘a fun, saucy secret-Santa gift with a soul.’”

8. The Christmas Chronicles

“Kate believes in Santa. Her older brother Teddy doesn’t. But when their plan to catch St. Nick backfires, they’ll need to team up to save the holiday.”

9. The Secret Life of Pets

“Duke and Max are unleashed in New York City! Can the rival pups work together to get home, or will a villainous bunny stand in their way?”

10. Sing

“Talented animals step up to the mic to win a high-stakes singing contest in this animated smash with a star-studded voice cast and a stellar soundtrack.”