Catching Dust: Erin Moriarty Reveals She & Jai Courtney Had Unconventional Prep for New Movie

In the new film Catching Dust, The Boys plays a woman, Geena, who decides to leave her criminal husband Clyde (Jai Courtney) but finds things complicated when a couple from New York arrives. The intense and complex relationship between Geena and Clyde is a major aspect of the film which means preparing for the role and the characters relationship required an unconventional approach. Speaking with ComicBook. Moriarty explained that she and Courtney took to writing letters to each other as their characters from the early days of the characters’ relationship in order to find the love that would lead to the intensity of their relationship in the film.

“We’re both very intense, insane people and that’s just the truth, in like a good way. But the second we met, we met for lunch and it turned into a six-hour lunch and like, we’re just cliche in terms of like actors are intense, emotionally rich people and we both are but we’re both very well-intentioned, loved the story, loved the script and wanted to give it our all,” Moriarty said. “I’ve spoken about this, but our process of preparing was writing letters to each other as Geena and Clyde. And I think that was so important because it was letters that we wrote to each other when we first met. And so, we needed to find the love in order to find the intensity that would transpire later on because whenever toxicity or intensity is of that magnitude, it’s going to start out with an equivalent magnitude of love, right? And so, that was his idea and it was a really brilliant idea and it set us up to show up to set, we felt totally safe with each other, which is also equally as important. But we also, we knew, we knew where we had come from. We knew the emotional stakes and every moment that was emotionally loaded felt justified and not forced but fed by our conscientious approach towards day one and form that day on moving forward.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Catching Dust Director Stuart Gatt Explains the Significance of the Catching Dust Title

Also speaking with ComicBook. filmmaker Stuart Gatt revealed the significance of the film’s title, Catching Dust, explaining that the term was derived from a slang term used in the South to indicate that something hadn’t been used for a long time.

“It’s like a slang term that you here in the South when people say something hasn’t been used for a while, ‘sat catching dust’… ‘that been there catching dust.’ So, when we were, the producer and I, were in Big Bend, the guy was like ‘my thing sat there catching dust.’ They’d say stuff like that in terms of something that’s not being utilized and it was meant to be.”

What’s Next for Moriarty in the Final Season of The Boys?

In addition to the new film Catching Dust, fans are eagerly anticipating the fifth and final season of Prime Video’s The Boys in which she plays Starlight. With the series coming to an end and Season 4 driving home the idea that no character is safe, Moriarty revealed which member of The Seven she thinks Starlight should get to kill in the final episodes.

“Listen, I personally, I think that as of this past season, all bets are off. I think that we had certain predictions. I think she should kill Homelander. I don’t think that want or desire will or can be met. Who knows? But she’s got to at least get The Deep, let me kill the fish guy at least, bare minimum for God’s sake…But it needs to be under circumstances where she’s provoked at first because that’s her. She can’t just go and kill someone. They need to attack her and its self-defense because she’s Annie, but she’s got to get someone and I feel like people weren’t rooting for that as much until this past season. But that concept of a cathartic karma. I think we really need it. So, all of the above, all of them.”

Catching Dust, starring Moriarty and Courtney along with Dina Shihabi and Ryan Corr. The film is produced by Gatt, Mark David, Jon Katz, and Edward R. Pressman, is available on Apple TV, Prime Video, and more now.