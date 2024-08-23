Catching Dust Director Reveals Significance of Film’s Title

The Boys‘ star Erin Moriarty’s latest film Catching Dust opens in select theaters — as well as arrives on Apple TV, Prime Video and more, on Friday, August 23rd and while fans are used to seeing Moriarty as the superpowered Starlight, the new film sees her in a very different role as Geena, whose life with her criminal husband Clyde (Jai Courtney) in their isolated Texas hideout takes a turn when a couple from New York arrives. The film is part drama, part thriller and has a rather unique title, one that filmmaker Stuart Gatt explained in an interview with ComicBook comes from a slang term used in the South.

“It’s like a slang term that you here in the South when people say something hasn’t been used for a while, ‘sat catching dust’… ‘that been there catching dust.’ So, when we were, the producer and I, were in Big Bend, the guy was like ‘my thing sat there catching dust.’ They’d say stuff like that in terms of something that’s not being utilized and it was meant to be.”

In addition to Moriarty and Courtney, Catching Dust stars Dina Shihabi and Ryan Corr. The film is produced by Gatt, Mark David, Jon Katz, and Edward R. Pressman. The film is Gatt’s feature film debut with Gatt being perhaps best known for his short film, My Beautiful White Skin which starred Red Notice and The Umbrella Academy‘s Ritu Arya.

Moriarty Reveals Which Supe Starlight Should Kill in The Boys‘ Final Season

While fans will be excited to see Moriarty in Catching Dust, they also eagerly anticipate the fifth and final season of Prime Video’s The Boys. With that series coming to an end — and with Season 4 making it clear that no one is safe — many are wondering who will survive. ComicBook asked Moriarty which member of The Seven she thinks Starlight should get to kill in the final episodes and she had a surprising answer.

“Listen, I personally, I think that as of this past season, all bets are off. I think that we had certain predictions. I think she should kill Homelander. I don’t think that want or desire will or can be met. Who knows? But she’s got to at least get The Deep, let me kill the fish guy at least, bare minimum for God’s sake…But it needs to be under circumstances where she’s provoked at first because that’s her. She can’t just go and kill someone. They need to attack her and it’s self-defense because she’s Annie, but she’s got to get someone and I feel like people weren’t rooting for that as much until this past season. But that concept of a cathartic karma. I think we really need it. So, all of the above, all of them.”

She also noted a team-up she’d like to see.

“I want Ashley and whoever she becomes and I have to team up to take them all down. How about that?” she said.

Catching Dust opens in select theaters as well as debuts on Apple TV, Prime Video, and more on Friday, August 23rd.