The Boys Season 4 Finale Leads to Series High Ratings

The Boys will be ending its run with the upcoming season 5, but it looks to go out on top, as The Boys season 4 finale delivered the highest ratings of the series thus far. Nielsen’s streaming rankings (via THR) revealed that The Boys recorded 1.33 billion minutes of viewing time on Prime Video during the week of July 15th through the 21st, and that lands it in the top spot among all titles in Nielsen’s rankings. That’s the first time it’s taken that top spot, and it also beats its previous record of 1.29 billion minutes for the week of June 17th through the 23rd.

Big Competition

The win is made more impressive by the competition The Boys faced throughout the week. Taking second place was HBO’s House on the Dragon (via Max), which brought in 1.11 billion minutes viewed. Netflix’s Cobra Kai was third with 1.09 billion, while Hulu, Netflix, and Peacock’s Love Island landed with 1.05 billion. The beloved Disney+ show Bluey rounded out the top five with 1.04 billion minutes viewed.

Number 6 on the list was another fan-favorite animated series in Hulu’s Family Guy, which netted 989 million minutes viewed. Hulu and Netflix’s Grey’s Anatomy with 965 million minutes. Netflix was in the eighth spot as well with the family favorite Trolls Band Together, and Netflix split things with Peacock in the number nine spot with the resurgent series Suits, bringing in 850 million minutes viewed. The final spot in the top ten went to Netflix as well with Land of Bad, totaling 848 million minutes viewed. You can also find the rankings for Original Series and Movies below.

Original Series

1. The Boys, 1.33 billion minutes

2. Cobra Kai, 1.09 billion

3. Love Island, 1.05 billion

4. Vikings: Valhalla (Netflix), 713 million

5. The Bear (Hulu), 567 million

6. Homicide: Los Angeles (Netflix), 469 million

7. Evil (Netflix/Paramount+), 452 million

8. Receiver (Netflix), 410 million

9. Bridgerton (Netflix), 389 million

10. The Acolyte (Disney+), 335 million

Movies

1. Trolls Band Together, 937 million minutes

2. Land of Bad, 848 million

3. Hillbilly Elegy (Netflix), 556 million

4. The Long Game (Netflix), 445 million

5. Descendants: The Rise of Red (Disney+), 424 million

6. Find Me Falling (Netflix), 380 million

7. Divorce in the Black (Prime Video), 372 million

8. IF (Paramount+), 369 million

9. My Spy: The Eternal City (Prime Video), 336 million

10. Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (Netflix), 329 million

