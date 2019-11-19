New Cats Trailer Released

One of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s most iconic musicals is finally hitting the big screen with Cats, and as you can see in the brand new trailer, it’s quite the star-studded affair. Not only that, but it’s also a giant undertaking in visual effects, as each star is brought to life and transformed into a cat as they sing and dance their way through the musical numbers that have dazzled so many on the theatrical stage. Time will tell if fans of the original stage production will love this new take on the property, but it is definitely going all out to make those fans happy, and you can check out the new trailer for yourself in the video above.

You can find the official description for Cats below.

“Oscar®-winning director Tom Hooper (The King’s Speech, Les Misérables, The Danish Girl) transforms Andrew Lloyd Webber’s record-shattering stage musical into a breakthrough cinematic event.

Cats stars James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson and introduces Royal Ballet principal dancer Francesca Hayward in her feature film debut.

Featuring Lloyd Webber’s iconic music and a world-class cast of dancers under the guidance of Tony-winning choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton, In the Heights), the film reimagines the musical for a new generation with spectacular production design, state-of-the-art technology, and dance styles ranging from classical ballet to contemporary, hip-hop to jazz, street dance to tap.

The film also stars Robbie Fairchild (Broadway’s An American in Paris), Laurie Davidson (TNT’s Will), hip-hop dance sensation Les Twins (Larry and Laurent Bourgeois), acclaimed dancer Mette Towley (featured in videos for Rihanna and Pharrell Williams’ N.E.R.D.), Royal Ballet principal dancer Steven McRae, and rising-star singer Bluey Robinson.”

Cats is in theaters this Christmas.