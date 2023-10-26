Cedric Jones, The Terminal List and Southpaw Actor, Dies at 46

Cedric Jones, a boxer and character actor with memorable roles in movies like The Terminal List and Emancipation, has died. He was 46 years old. No word has been given on his cause of death, but the actor, who also owned Beastie Boxing. It was that company's Instagram account that revealed Jones had died suddenly on October 16. Jones also appeared in The Magnificent Seven, Princess of the Row, and Marshall County. According to ET, a memorial run was held in Jones's memory on October 22.

"Cedric was a loving father, devoted husband, caring son, brother, community leader, and incredible friend who inspired others," the gym wrote in their post. "He genuinely wanted everyone to become the best version of themselves. He was a gift. Cedric had dedicated his life to helping people in and out of the gym. As founder of both Beastie Boxing and the BMoved Foundation, he inspired and helped people achieve what they previously thought impossible."

You can see the full post below.

The Magnificent Seven filmmaker Antoine Fuqua posted his own tribute, saying, "R.I.P to my good brother and friend. You were always the light in the room and on the set. You will be deeply missed and forever loved. MAY THE WIND ALWAYS BE UNDER YOUR WINGS CHAMP as you ascend into the Heavens. Dream team forever."

Jones had been homeless in Compton, California, before becoming a part of the local fitness community. Eventually he got to the point where he owned a gym and served as a personal trainer, with a number of celebrity clients. One of those clients, producer Kat Samick, told The Daily Mail that she, Fuqua, and Terminal List star Chris Pratt found a role for him in that film. Jones also trained Pratt at one point.

The actor and boxer is survived by his wife, Barbie Jones, and his kids, Brooklyn, Braxton and Bryston. Our condolences go out to Jones's family, friends, collaborators, and fans during this difficult time.