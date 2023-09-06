Adnan Al-Kaissie, Former World Tag Team Champion Who Portrayed General Adnan in the WWF, Dead at 84

Adnan Al-Kaissie, a former WWWF World Tag Team Champion who portrayed General Adnan in the WWF from 1990-92, died on Wednesday at the age fo 84. Former announcer Ken Resnick broke the news via his Facebook page. Adnan made his pro wrestling debut in 1959 after being trained by Yvon Robert and originally competed under the name Billy White Wolf while portraying a Native American persona. After working in promotions like Pacific Northwest Wrestling, New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Championship Wrestling From Florida before making his way to the World Wide Wrestling Federation (now known as the WWE).

He and Chief Jay Strongbow won the WWWF World Tag Team Championships in December 1976 and would hold them until August of the following year when Adnan suffered a neck injury during a match with Ken Patera. He'd then spend the 80s working for the American Wrestling Association before returning to the WWF in 1990, this time to align himself with Sgt. Slaughter as "General Adnan" during Slaugther's Iraqi sympathizer gimmick. He'd oversee Slaughter win the WWF Championship and lose it to Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania VII before forming the Triangle of Terror trio with Slaughter and The Iron Sheik (now Colonel Mustafa). He'd leave the WWF shortly before the 1992 Royal Rumble event.

According to Cagematch, Adnan would compete in just over 1,300 matches in his career before retiring in 1998. He would later run his own promotion, the World All-Star Wrestling Alliance, alongside Patera.

