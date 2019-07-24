Celebrities and Fans Remember Blade Runner Actor Rutger Hauer

Today saw some extremely sad news for fans of the legendary Dutch actor, Rutger Hauer. The 75-year-old performer, who was best known for films such as Blade Runner, Sin City, Batman Begins, and Hobo with a Shotgun, passed away on June 19th at his home in the Netherlands, following a brief illness.

According to Variety, a memorial for Hauer was held last Wednesday. The actor has had a longstanding career and is known for various performances. In fact, based on the Internet’s response to his passing, the actor was known to different people for many different roles. This is no surprise considering IMDb boasts 172 acting credits for Hauer.

Since the news broke earlier today, many people have taken to the Internet to honor Hauer’s career. From fans to fellow celebrities, here’s a sample of some of the love being shared in Hauer’s memory…

Guillermo del Toro’s Praise:

RIP the great Rutger Hauer: an intense, deep, genuine and magnetic actor that brought truth, power and beauty to his films. My personal favorites: Flesh + Blood, Eureka, The Hitcher, Blade Runner, Ladyhawke and Blind Fury. pic.twitter.com/1F2Via3mLY — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) July 24, 2019

Wise Words:

Gutted to learn of Rutger Hauer’s passing. Gone at 75, yet immortal, thanks to all the mad, wonderful movies he left us with.

“Good guy or bad guy, hero or anti hero; It doesn’t matter to me what role I play, as long as the character has something magical.” pic.twitter.com/Qlcxu4Td9s — Marshall Julius (@MarshallJulius) July 24, 2019

Little Known Fact:

Just a reminder that Rutger Hauer added the “tears in the rain” line to his monologue in Blade Runner, which apparently brought the crew to tears 😭 pic.twitter.com/B92zv7VtQO — James (@praisegilgamesh) July 24, 2019

Duncan Jones’ Post:

A Vast Filmography:

Rutger Hauer is most known for Blade Runner but his best work came with Paul Verhoeven in Turkish Delight, Soldier of Orange, Flesh + Blood, Katie Tippel and Spetters. Together they were Dutch film. R.I.P. to a man who had SEEN things. pic.twitter.com/pKBtyc1hhQ — Brian Formo (@BrianFormo) July 24, 2019

Everyone Has A Favorite:

Blade Runner wasn’t the formative Rutger Hauer movie for me as a kid. That would have been Ladyhawke, and then the OG Buffy the Vampire Slayer. RIP to a quiet legend of my childhood. https://t.co/UH6wkl5Edv — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) July 24, 2019

Proving His Range:

A bummer that Rutger Hauer has passed. For all the great things he did in his life, IMHO, nothing will ever top BLIND FURY. Loved that flick. pic.twitter.com/4ly8iVepFj — Scott Sigler (@scottsigler) July 24, 2019

More Praise:

Many of Rutger Hauer’s more memorable roles saw him playing villains, but I’ve always really loved his performance in Hobo With a Shotgun. It’s a gory grindhouse throwback at the end of the day, but Hauer really elevates it with his heartbreaking work as the title character. pic.twitter.com/7Yyl336Tw8 — John Squires (@FreddyInSpace) July 24, 2019

He Will Be Missed:

nobody had presence onscreen like Rutger Hauer. https://t.co/JQF9eZv6tF — David Sims (@davidlsims) July 24, 2019

To view more kind posts about Rutger Hauer, you can check out the Twitter Moment here.

What’s your favorite Hauer role? Tell us in the comments.