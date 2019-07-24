Movies

Celebrities and Fans Remember Blade Runner Actor Rutger Hauer

Today saw some extremely sad news for fans of the legendary Dutch actor, Rutger Hauer.

Today saw some extremely sad news for fans of the legendary Dutch actor, Rutger Hauer. The 75-year-old performer, who was best known for films such as Blade Runner, Sin City, Batman Begins, and Hobo with a Shotgun, passed away on June 19th at his home in the Netherlands, following a brief illness.

According to Variety, a memorial for Hauer was held last Wednesday. The actor has had a longstanding career and is known for various performances. In fact, based on the Internet’s response to his passing, the actor was known to different people for many different roles. This is no surprise considering IMDb boasts 172 acting credits for Hauer.

Since the news broke earlier today, many people have taken to the Internet to honor Hauer’s career. From fans to fellow celebrities, here’s a sample of some of the love being shared in Hauer’s memory…

To view more kind posts about Rutger Hauer, you can check out the Twitter Moment here

What’s your favorite Hauer role? Tell us in the comments.  

