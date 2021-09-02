One of Chadwick Boseman's First Movies Is Now on Peacock

✖

One of Chadwick Boseman’s first movies is now available to stream on Peacock. For fans of the Black Panther star, they might want to revisit some of his biggest hits. Draft Day has become something of a cult movie among sports fans, and with the NFL season coming up, it’s a natural choice. Boseman plays Vontae Mack in the movie, as he tries to fulfill his dream of being an NFL player. Kevin Costner is the general manager of the Cleveland Browns. (That NFL franchise has been pretty prominent in the draft over the last 20 years, which makes them a natural choice to figure in the picture.) Even at this early stage of his career, you can see Boseman’s trademark charisma make its way through a pretty simple story about a team and their quest to make a splash. When the Marvel star tragically passed away, the Cleveland team’s account paid tribute to the fictional member of the team and the loss of a true legend.

Earlier this year, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler talked to The Hollywood Reporter about the loss of his friend and collaborator. Luckily, Boseman left a number of lessons behind that have helped guide the filmmaker as they try to get that sequel done.

"I didn't know what was going on," Coogler said. "I knew what he wanted me to know. I miss him in every way that you could miss somebody, as a friend, as a collaborator. And it sucks because I love watching movies, and I don't get to watch the next thing he would have made. So it's grief on a lot of levels, but then, it's a deep sense of gratitude because I can close my eyes and hear his voice."

"You've got to keep going when you lose loved ones. I know Chad wouldn't have wanted us to stop. He was somebody who was so about the collective. Black Panther, that was his movie. He was hired to play that role before anybody else was even thought of, before I was hired, before any of the actresses were hired,” the director remembered. “On that set, he was all about everybody else. Even though he was going through what he was going through, he was checking in on them, making sure they were good. If we cut his coverage, he would stick around and read lines off-camera [to help other actors with their performances]. So it would be harder for me to stop. Truthfully. I'd feel him yelling at me, like, 'What are you doing?' So you keep going."

Will you be watching Draft Day this weekend? Let us know down in the comments!

