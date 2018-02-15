Chadwick Boseman: Fans Remember Black Panther Star on First Anniversary of His Death
One year ago today, the world lost Chadwick Boseman. The news of the Marvel Studios' Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman had died at the age of 43 due to colon cancer took almost everyone by surprise. Boseman played King T'Challa, the hero known as the Black Panther and the ruler of the technologically advanced African kingdom of Wakanda, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When the film opened in 2018, Black Panther instantly became a superhero icon, especially for Black fans. On the anniversary of Boseman's death, fans are taking to social media to praise the actor and lament his loss. You can see what some fans are saying below.
In September 2020, Ta-Nehisi Coates, the award-winning author who wrapped his run writing Marvel's Black Panther earlier this year, penned a tribute to Boseman. He began with the Black anther quote, "Death is just a different kind of journey…to the land that I am king of," from Secret Wars #7 by Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribic, published in November 2015. He then wrote a personal remembrance of Boseman, ending with the following paragraph:
"I got to watch him through the years — advancing out of student theater, on to TV and film, and then finally cast as T'Challa. He was perfect. He had T'Challa's royal spirit, the sense that he did not represent merely himself, but a nation. And this is how I am understanding his death. It is personally sad to lose him at such a young age. But for those of us who so needed him right now, in these dark times, those of us who went to war with him, the loss is unthinkable. We simply cannot afford to be without Chad. My recourse is inadequate, but it's all I have to make meaning of this tragedy. It is the idea of ancestry. It is the notion that when someone like Chad wields their weapons as fiercely as he once did, they are remembered. It is the idea that Chad's wisdom and power are still with us in ancestral form. It is the thought that just as Chad once walked into the City of the Dead and harnessed the energy of those who'd gone before him, so he too may be harnessed, by all those warriors to come."
Boseman starred as T'Challa in Captain America: Civil War, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers; Endgame. Each of those films is streaming now on Disney+. He also voiced T'Challa in the second episode of Marvel's What If…?, also streaming on Disney+.
Always & Forever
prevnext
on this day, a year ago, we lost an amazing, inspirational and talented person, chadwick boseman. he accomplished so much while battling something we all were unaware of. is this my king? yes, always & forever! may his beautiful soul continue to rest easy. our black panther. 🕊✨ pic.twitter.com/8BCCcK27E2— k.❦ (@NINETIESRNB) August 28, 2021
One of the Best
prevnext
1 year ago today, we lost a light in the world, Chadwick Boseman. He was truly one of the best, and caring people in the world. Rest in Power, King 👑 pic.twitter.com/ohoa5yRQck— TrinityLegend45 (@TrinityLegend45) August 28, 2021
Legend
prevnext
🕊— emi ४ (@annesgilb) August 27, 2021
august 28th, we miss you legend #chadwickboseman pic.twitter.com/S1jsAqP7VI
King
prevnext
Chadwick Boseman passed away on this day last year after a 4 year battle with colon cancer. Rest In Peace, King 🖤 #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/42yLYzKVUf— Marvel Tesseract (@Mar_Tesseract) August 28, 2021
Wakanda Forever
prevnext
Dear Chadwick, while you were on this planet you made millions upon millions smile each and everyday. Whether it was your amazing acting or just you being you. Thank you for everything you have gave us, we love and miss you very much. Wakanda Forever❤️. pic.twitter.com/biMMOplUa8— grace ᗢ ♡’s moss and suhani (@gracesmarvel15) August 27, 2021
Always
prevnext
Chadwick Boseman made 7 movies while battling colon cancer
RIP always pic.twitter.com/TtYBDBP3eA— Film Facts 🎬 (@factsonfiIm) August 28, 2021
A True King
prevnext
On this day, a year ago, we lost an amazing, inspirational and talented person, Chadwick Boseman. He accomplished so much while battling something we were all unaware of. A true King! May his soul continue to rest easy and have everlasting peace. 👑 pic.twitter.com/PRZT1G205T— Jalen….. (@JayCraze23) August 28, 2021
RIP
prevnext
1 year ago today, the world lost Chadwick Boseman. Rest in Peace 🕊 pic.twitter.com/RydJzj3SP9— Hot Freestyle (@HotFreestyle) August 28, 2021
Missed
prev
"it's only fit to be mourning him like a king" - elizabeth olsen— best of elizabeth olsen (@eolsenarchive) August 28, 2021
one year ago we lost chadwick boseman. we miss you everyday, king 🤍🕊 pic.twitter.com/CZnwRT8nYv