Chadwick Boseman Remembered By Marvel Studios on Anniversary of Black Panther Star's Death

✖

August 28th marks one year since the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman, the Oscar-nominated star who was best know for playing T'Challa/Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It was reported on this day last year that Boseman had died from colon cancer at the age of 43. Since his unexpected passing, there have been many tributes to Boseman, including a dedication at the end of a recent episode of the animated series Marvel's What If...?, which featured the star portraying T'Challa for the last time. Many fans and friends have already taken to social media today to honor Boseman on the anniversary of his death, including Marvel Studios.

"Honoring our friend, our inspiration and our King, Chadwick Boseman," the post read. You can view the tweet below:

Honoring our friend, our inspiration and our King, Chadwick Boseman. pic.twitter.com/hpgocpe24p — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 28, 2021

"We didn't know it would be his final performance obviously," Kevin Feige recently told Variety on the red carpet for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings when asked about Boseman's role in What If. "He came in numerous times, was so gung ho about it, was so excited about it... He read the episode that airs 24 hours from now and then came back and said, 'I really love this version of T'Challa.' And we had a conversation after that with Ryan [Coogler] about 'How do we get some of this voice,' none of the storyline, but just some of that voice into Panther 2. Now of course it's remarkably sad and bittersweet, but I'm very happy we have it and I'm very happy he did it for us. I'm excited for the fans to see that as well."

As for the upcoming Black Panther sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the movie has been through many different stages due to Boseman's passing. According to Angela Bassett (Ramonda), there have already been five different scripts for the sequel.

In a recent interview, Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia) praised director Ryan Coogler's leadership during these difficult times.

"People will ask me, ‘Are you excited to go back?’ Excitement isn’t the word. I feel like I’m in a very pensive and meditative state when it comes to Black Panther 2. [Chadwick's] passing is still extremely raw for me," Nyong’o told Yahoo!. "And I can’t even begin to imagine what it will be like to step on set and not have him there... But at the same time we have a leader in Ryan, who feels very much like we do, who feels the loss in a very, very real way as well."

Our thoughts are with Boseman's friends and family on this painful day.