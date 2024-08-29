One of Channing Tatum’s Best Movies Trends on Netflix After Deadpool & Wolverine’s Gambit Debut

Channing Tatum finally got the chance to play Gambit, thanks to a role in , and the fans have loved every bit of it. A line of his from the movie (that was unfortunately recorded illegally in a theater) has become one of the most viral memes of the summer, and his new thriller has received rave reviews from critics. Tatum is having one heck of a summer, and that attention is translating to the world of streaming as well. One of Tatum’s very best movies has become one of the most popular films on Netflix.

The film in question is Logan Lucky, the Southern heist movie from Ocean’s Eleven director Steven Soderbergh. Also starring Adam Driver, Riley Keough, and Daniel Craig, Logan Lucky wasn’t a major hit upon its release in 2017, failing to make even $50 million at the box office, but it has become a major fan-favorite in the years since.

After Tatum’s role in Deadpool & Wolverine, it seems as though Netflix users have started to discover Logan Lucky. The film has risen to become a steady presence in the daily Netflix Top 10 Movie charts over the last week or so. Wednesday’s edition of the list sees Logan Lucky in the fifth overall position, trailing new hits like Incoming and The Union.

You can check out a full rundown of Wednesday’s Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!

1. Incoming

“In this raunchy coming-of-age comedy, a group of teens discovers how awkward, gross and confusing high school can be when a party spins out of control.”

2. The Union

Halle and Mark are here for good times.

“In this explosive acton comedy, a construction worker plunges into the dangerous world of espionage after reuniting with his high school sweetheart.”

3. Migration

“Kumail Nanjiani, Elizabeth Banks and Danny DeVito star in this charming story about a family of ducks who go on an exciting journey to Jamaica.”

4. Untold: The Murder of Air McNair

“An NFL superstar. A shocking tragedy. Interrogation footage and firsthand accounts from police and would-be suspects examine the murder of Steve McNair.”

5. Logan Lucky

“An ex-coal miner who’s down on his luck hatches a plan to steal millions from a speedway during one of the biggest races of the year.”

6. The Emoji Movie

“Every emoji in Textopolis displays just one emotion — except Gene. But he’s determined to get rid of his multiple expressions and become ‘normal.’”

7. Trolls Band Together

“Four former pop idols must unite their voices to save their brother in the ‘funny and clever’ third installment of the megabit franchise (NY Times).”

8. The Super Mario Bros. Movie

“Two plumbers from Brooklyn find themselves transported to a new world in this family film from the animation studio behind the Despicable Me franchise.”

9. Minions

“Travel back in time with Kevin, Stuart and Bob in this prequel that follows the Minions as they try to win the favor of supervillain Scarlet Overkill.”

10. 23 Blast

“When an illness blinds a high school football hero, he must choose between a life of safety, or defying odds to return to the gridiron.”