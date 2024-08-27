Deadpool & Wolverine: Hidden Scene Reveals if Gambit Survived Final Battle

A newly-released clip from Deadpool & Wolverine suggests that Gambit (Channing Tatum) may have made his way out of the Void at the end of the film. In what can’t exactly be called a “deleted” scene — because, apparently, it did appear onscreen, albeit on a small monitor at the TVA — Tatum stands over the bodies of dead and defeated villains, before turning to the camera. The sound and characteristic orange light of a dimensional portal — which Deadpool rechristined the “Marvel sparkle circle” — joins him, suggesting that somebody has bigger plans for ol’ Gambit. Although what those plans are, and if fans will get to see them onscreen, is obviously up in the air.

Reynolds has been vocal in his support for a Gambit spinoff of some kind, and Tatum has said repeatedly that he feels like nobody has supported his Marvel dreams more than the Deadpool star. At this point, given the success of Deadpool & Wolverine, it doesn’t feel impossible that some of the characters from that movie might get their own adventures — although it’s far from guaranteed, since Disney is trying to figure out how to launch their own, totally new version of the X-Men.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Deadpool & Wolverine featured numerous cameos from throughout the history of Marvel’s movie universes, with a heavy emphasis on the 20th Century Fox era of X-Men films. Tatum’s Gambit — a character whose movie spent years in development hell — had never before made his way to the screen before now, although Taylor Lautner did play the character of Gambit in Reynolds’ first Fox Marvel movie, X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

Besides Tatum’s Gambit, who made some meta-jokes about how he never got to fulfill his destiny, fans got to reconnect with Jennifer Garner’s Elektra and Wesley Snipes’s Blade. Reynolds has also called for a “Logan-style sendoff” to Snipes’s version of Blade, whose success Reynolds credits with creating the market for 21st century superhero movies.

In Marvel Studios‘ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy. Deadpool & Wolverine was released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.