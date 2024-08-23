Blink Twice Is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes

Zoë Kravitz’s directorial debut, Blink Twice, officially arrives in theaters this weekend. The new dramedy boasts a surprising all-star cast and a timely premise — and apparently, it is a bonafide hit with critics. At the time of this writing, Blink Twice holds a 78% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes’ “Tomatometer”. This officially means that the film is “Certified Fresh” among critics. As the website’s Critics Consensus reads, “A bold and memorable debut that thrusts Zoë Kravitz into the turf of directors to watch, Blink Twice is a live wire of a film.”

Blink Twice is written by Kravitz and High Fidelity series writer E.T. Feigenbaum, and stars Channing Tatum, Alia Shawkat, Simon Rex, Adria Arjona, Haley Joel Osment, Christian Slater, Kyle MacLachlan and Geena Davis.

What Is Blink Twice About?

In Blink Twice, tech billionaire Slater King (Tatum) meets cocktail waitress Frida (Naomi Ackie) at his fundraising gala, and sparks fly. He invites her to join him and his friends on a dream vacation on his private island. It’s paradise. Wild nights blend into sun-soaked days and everyone’s having a great time. No one wants this trip to end, but as strange things start to happen, Frida begins to question her reality. There is something wrong with this place. She’ll have to uncover the truth if she wants to make it out of this party alive.

“This story is so personal to me in terms of exploring what it feels like to be a woman, and of course when I’m talking to my girlfriends, we all have similar experiences, but when you go outside of your circle, it can be a little scary,” Kravitz explained in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “I remember talking to Naomi [Ackie] about our relationships with power and what it feels like being told to be invisible, and it was a relief to realize, ‘Oh, you vibe with this.’ ”

What Was Blink Twice‘s Original Title?

In January of 2024, it was announced that Kravitz’s film would be renamed from its original title of Pussy Island to Blink Twice. As Kravitz had previously told The Wall Street Journal of the original title, it was initially set to encapsulate the toxic nature of the masculinity in the film.

“The title came from that world,” Kravitz explained. “The title is the seed of the story. It represents this time where it would be acceptable for a group of men to call a place that, and the illusion that we’re out of that time now.”

Blink Twice is now playing exclusively in theaters.