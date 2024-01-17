Channing Tatum Reveals His The Maxx Movie is Still Happening

Just days after entertainment journalist Daniel Richtman reported on his Patreon that The Maxx was moving forward at Paramount, star Channing Tatum took to Instagram to seemingly confirm it. The star, who was originally attached to play the giant, purple monster in 2019, shared some comments on social media expressing his excitement to move forward with The Maxx, and explaining its importance to him when he was young. The series, which ran for 35 issues beginning in 1993, centers on the complex relationship between Maxx and Julie. In the "real world," Maxx is a troubled homeless man, and Julie is his caseworker. But in The Outback, another plane of reality that may or may not be entirely in Maxx's head, he is a hulking, bestial superhero who protects the Jungle Queen (Julie).

Exploring the strange relationship between two realities, The Maxx follows the dual identities of Maxx and Julie -- and while Maxx is aware of the Outback, Julie is not, though the alternate realm is essential to both of their stories.

"This is a childhood love of mine," Tatum said in part on Instagram. "The truly brilliant genius creation of Sam Keith. When i was grounded and wasn't aloud to watch TV, this was the cartoon on MTV's Oddities I would risk it all for. Sneak out of bed and put it on and pray I didn't get caught. Even now after all this time it feels some how still ahead of its time. The characters in the this -- The Maxx, Julie Winters, and Mr. Gone -- taught me things about life. Seeded complex ideas in my young mind that had a profound effect on how I viewed the world and the roles we play, that I only intellectually understood way later."

You can see his full post below.

The comic featured writing by Kieth, as well as beloved comics writers Alan Moore and Bill Messner-Loebs. The cartoon, which ran as part of MTV's Oddities in 1995 and was later released on VHS and DVD, starred Michael Haley as The Maxx and Glynnis Talken as Julie.

The Maxx, like many early Image Comics titles, was visually arresting, featured a big-name artist, and sold like gangbusters. It was adapted into an animated series on MTV's Oddities. You can still buy The Maxx on DVD through Amazon, where it was released as an exclusive.

"I'm thankful, and surprised, that people still enjoy The Maxx" Kieth said back in 2020. "I hope this calendar will provide some strange color onto their walls as we count the days go by."

Crystal Moselle (The Wolfpack) is reportedly attached to write and direct The Maxx. We will share more details as they become available.