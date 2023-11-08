Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Star Wars, X-Men, and The Maxx

The tail end of spooky season was represented this week, with the likes of Ghost Rider and Dracula popping up on our list once again. Dazzler continues to dazzle the market while Black Cat steals away some hype on a variant cover of her own. New X-heroes are slowly building hype before they debut next year, and a sadistic anthropomorphic series counties to be a new title on the rise. Image classics like Spawn and the Maxx are maxxed out with adaptation news and rumors, and the Bad Batch makes their comics debut to roaring applause and aftermarket sales. Check out last week's market shakers on this week's Top Ten!

#10: GHOST RIDER #17 – BJORN BARENDS | MARVEL | 2023 | This book was hard to acquire, as the average fan had no idea what Marvel had in store. That is until they reached the final page and saw the preview for Wolverine #36 and the debut of Hellverine! It's been a race for some collectors since to secure a copy. It's seen nearly $20 added to its NM FMV since last week alone! What a cover and with a high sale of $110 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $62.

#9: X-MEN #130 – NEWSSTAND | MARVEL | 1980 | Despite no confirmation, this book has FEASTED on rumors, and its FMV has improved since said rumors began. The most recent high CGC 9.4 sale went for what a CGC 9.6 did the week prior! We tracked a high sale of $410 for a CGC 9.4 copy and a raw FN FMV of $107.

#8: X-MEN #27 – PEACH MOMOKO – NEW CHAMPIONS | MARVEL | 2023 | Peach Momoko is an industry darling, and when her name is attached to a project, people take notice. Like when the announcement Momoko is heavily involved in the launch of the new Ultimate X-Men, creating and developing new heroes to fill out the team. We tracked a high sale of $55 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $16.

#7: UNIVERSAL MONSTERS: DRACULA #1 – GABRIEL RODRIGUEZ – LUNAR RETAILER THANK YOU (1 PER STORE) | IMAGE | 2023 | Halloween has come and gone, but this horrific Dracula interpretation from the likes of James Tynion is still going strong! We tracked a high sale of $48 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $45.

#6: BENEATH THE TREES WHERE NOBODY SEES #1 – PATRICK HORVATH – COVER A | IDW | 2023 | Immediately after release, cheap copies online sold out. Usually, we see hype die down a bit, and it has to a degree due to availability. It's sustaining success, and how could it not with support from the likes of Patton Oswalt, who went so far as to proclaim, "FINALLY, MURDER AND FORENSICS ARE ADORABLE!" We tracked 23 copies sold, with a high sale of $34 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $18.

#5: THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #36 – ARTHUR ADAMS (1:25) | MARVEL | 2023 | Some of the buxom ladies spread across the comic industry have developed a die-hard fan base. Whenever the likes of Catwoman, Harley Quinn, and, to a lesser degree, Black Cat appear as the main focus on a variant cover, the fans are eager to pick it up. This 1:25 from Arthur Adams is no different, seeing two hot weeks in a row! It also features the first appearance of the Repossessor (Editor's note: In a Marvel Comics solicitation on X, they call him "the repulsive Re-Po"), a demonic repo man unearthed by Goblin Queen to "reclaim her children." We tracked a high sale of $56 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $44.

#4: THE MAXX #1 | IMAGE | 1993 | In October, rumors began circulating about a potential Maxx movie in development at Paramount, with Channing Tatum reportedly attached to the project. While no official confirmation has been released, the mere prospect has sparked interest in this book. The possibility of revitalizing this series has enthusiasts in the community on the hunt for a copy before any official confirmation. Fortunately, this book is readily available and budget-friendly. We tracked a CGC 9.8 copy that reached a high sale of $110, while the current raw NM fair market value stands at $3.

#3: DAZZLER #1 | MARVEL | 1981 | The community's attention has zeroed in on this book, driving its prices steadily upward with each passing week as the rumor continues to hang in the balance. Interestingly, the book's ascent is intertwined with Taylor Swift's real-life achievements, as she recently joined the billionaire club. This accomplishment has further propelled the aftermarket value of this particular book. We tracked a CGC 9.6 copy reach a high sale of $125, while the current raw NM fair market value stands at $21.

#2: SPAWN #1 | IMAGE | 1992 | Spawn is a consistent performer in the aftermarket, and many of you are likely familiar with its recurring presence on our list. However, recent buzz surrounding the character stems from his appearance, in the form of skins, in the latest Call of Duty video game. Additionally, the CEO of Blumhouse Productions has reaffirmed their commitment to delivering the long-anticipated Spawn film, slated for release in 2025. The success of Blumhouse's production of 'Five Nights at Freddy's' is undoubtedly bolstering their efforts and driving sales for this particular comic book. We tracked a CGC 9.8 copy, achieving a high sale of $229, and the current raw NM fair market value sits at $44.

#1: STAR WARS: HYPERSPACE STORIES #10 | DARK HORSE | 2023 | The Bad Batch is a beloved offshoot based in the Star Wars universe focusing on a group of clones who differ from their "brothers" and all possess unique skills. This book is seeing heavy aftermarket movement. We tracked 32 copies sold, with a high sale of $16 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $12.

